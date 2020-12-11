Menu
A map from the Bureau of Meteorology showing the predicted low pressure system.
Weather

From fire to flood watch: Wild weather predicted for weekend

Carlie Walker
11th Dec 2020 9:00 PM
FROM fire to flood watch.

A warning is in place from the Bureau of Meteorology for Fraser Island down to the Queensland-New South Wales border.

It comes as a low pressure system was predicted to hit southeast Queensland on Sunday.

A combination of strong winds, a low pressure system and the biggest tide of the year will result in an intense, "reasonably unusual" weather weekend.

A marine wind warning is also in place for Fraser Island and Hervey Bay.

Rainfall of up to 200mm is forecast for the southeast Queensland corner over the weekend, with Sunday expected to be the height of the weather event.

It is unclear how much rain the Fraser Coast can expect.

A trough is expected to deepen off the southeast Queensland coast during Sunday producing showers, thunderstorms and rain areas over the Flood Watch area later in the day Sunday and continue into Monday.

Locally heavy falls are likely particularly along the coast.

The Mary River is also listed among the catchments most likely to affected by the rain.

River level rises above the minor flood level are likely from Sunday.

Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes is also possible.

The Flood Watch warning comes after a wildfire on Fraser Island threatened property and the township of Happy Valley earlier this week.

The fire has now been burning for seven weeks and it is hoped solid rainfall this weekend will finally extinguish the flames.

