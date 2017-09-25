31°
News

From garage to museum: historical cannon finds new home

NEW HOME: Robert McMillan-Kay's 25 pound howitzer field gun will find a new home at an historical museum on the Sunshine Coast.
NEW HOME: Robert McMillan-Kay's 25 pound howitzer field gun will find a new home at an historical museum on the Sunshine Coast. Blake Antrobus
Blake Antrobus
by

FOR almost a decade, this military armament has collected dust in a Maryborough garage.

But Robert McMillan-Kay's 25 pound field gun is about to be put to good use at its new home on the Sunshine Coast.

The antique artillery armament will form a permanent part of the Beesheba Living Museum in North Maleny, showcasing the history of the 5th Light Horse Regiment Maleny Troop.

Mr McMillan-Kay said it was sad to see the display go after more than nine years in his care.

"I'm not able to display it here... so I'm giving it to a good cause,” Mr McMillan-Kay said.

The gun was build in Australia in 1941 and was used during WWII.

Topics:  fccommunity fchistory maryborough sunshine coast ww2

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Terminally ill yet terminally positive

Terminally ill yet terminally positive

There are some conversations which stick with you no matter how much time goes by.

Fire crews called to blaze along Mary River

Fire Photo: Blainey Woodham/Daily News

About five crews were called to the scene.

OPINION: Really? You're upset by a harmless text message?

Marriage Equality Rally at Apex Park, Tank Street, Gladstone. Ella Glossop, 9 months. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer

Don't be upset by a text that argues for equality.

10 strange phobias you might not have known existed

10 phobias you probably didn't know existed.

Believe it or not, these phobias exist.

Local Partners