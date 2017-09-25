From garage to museum: historical cannon finds new home

NEW HOME: Robert McMillan-Kay's 25 pound howitzer field gun will find a new home at an historical museum on the Sunshine Coast.

NEW HOME: Robert McMillan-Kay's 25 pound howitzer field gun will find a new home at an historical museum on the Sunshine Coast. Blake Antrobus

FOR almost a decade, this military armament has collected dust in a Maryborough garage.

But Robert McMillan-Kay's 25 pound field gun is about to be put to good use at its new home on the Sunshine Coast.

The antique artillery armament will form a permanent part of the Beesheba Living Museum in North Maleny, showcasing the history of the 5th Light Horse Regiment Maleny Troop.

Mr McMillan-Kay said it was sad to see the display go after more than nine years in his care.

"I'm not able to display it here... so I'm giving it to a good cause,” Mr McMillan-Kay said.

The gun was build in Australia in 1941 and was used during WWII.