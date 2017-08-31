From little things, Naomi makes big things grow

DIGGING IT: Maryborough's Naomi Callaghan in her garden.

SPENDING every day in her garden growing flowers and a variety of herbs and vegetables has certainly made Naomi Callaghan popular with her friends and family.

"I enjoy watching things grow and I enjoy being able to grow things that are useful to my family, that are beautiful and increase diversity,” she said.

Working amongst plants and flowers is something deeply rooted in the avid gardener.

When Ms Callaghan was in her 20s her love for gardening sprouted.

In fact, it was in one of the first places she was renting where the seed was first planted.

"One of the first places I was at had really nice gardens out the back and I started looking after them and added my own herb garden,” Ms Callaghan said.

"It just grew from there.”

Ms Callaghan is one of many Maryborough gardeners who have the opportunity to showcase their garden on the front page of the town's Yellow Pages 2017/18 directory.

In partnership with the Australian City Farms and Community Gardens Network, Yellow Pages and White pages are holding a competition which will see one of Maryborough's best gardens, and gardener, on the cover.

Just share an image of your garden and a gardening tip via yellowpages.com.au.

Ms Callaghan also takes great pride in the Lupton Park Community Garden she is involved in.

"I might submit my garden in the competition!” she said.