25°
Community

From little things, Naomi makes big things grow

DIGGING IT: Maryborough's Naomi Callaghan in her garden.
DIGGING IT: Maryborough's Naomi Callaghan in her garden. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

SPENDING every day in her garden growing flowers and a variety of herbs and vegetables has certainly made Naomi Callaghan popular with her friends and family.

"I enjoy watching things grow and I enjoy being able to grow things that are useful to my family, that are beautiful and increase diversity,” she said.

Working amongst plants and flowers is something deeply rooted in the avid gardener.

When Ms Callaghan was in her 20s her love for gardening sprouted.

In fact, it was in one of the first places she was renting where the seed was first planted.

"One of the first places I was at had really nice gardens out the back and I started looking after them and added my own herb garden,” Ms Callaghan said.

"It just grew from there.”

Ms Callaghan is one of many Maryborough gardeners who have the opportunity to showcase their garden on the front page of the town's Yellow Pages 2017/18 directory.

In partnership with the Australian City Farms and Community Gardens Network, Yellow Pages and White pages are holding a competition which will see one of Maryborough's best gardens, and gardener, on the cover.

Just share an image of your garden and a gardening tip via yellowpages.com.au.

Ms Callaghan also takes great pride in the Lupton Park Community Garden she is involved in.

"I might submit my garden in the competition!” she said.

Topics:  gardening lupton park community garden maryborough outdoors

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Lawyer fined $3000 for crash that killed Bundy siblings

Lawyer fined $3000 for crash that killed Bundy siblings

AFTER being told the crash he caused had claimed the lives of two people, Donald George Gayler replied that there was “not much he could do about that”.

Hunt for dangerous trail bike rider

The bike was seen speeding along Murphy St.

Locals protest Colton open cut coal mine

The Major Infrastructure General Layout of the proposed Colton coal mine.

Residents came forward to protest the mine last night

Bay teen behind wheel of hit-and-run facing jail time

Jessie Lee Went, 18, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 31 to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The 18-year-old purposely hit a person with her car.

Local Partners