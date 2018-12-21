FROM PADDOCK TO PLATE: Businesses back produce strategy

FRESH FOOD PLANS: Enzos on the Beach owner Enzo Andreuzzi, Coast Head Chef Jason England and Director of Farmers Friend Wide Bay Keith Jones discussing options to get more fresh produce into local businesses straight from the paddocks of local farmers.

FRESH FOOD PLANS: Enzos on the Beach owner Enzo Andreuzzi, Coast Head Chef Jason England and Director of Farmers Friend Wide Bay Keith Jones discussing options to get more fresh produce into local businesses straight from the paddocks of local farmers. Cody Fox

FRASER Coast businesses and farmers are teaming up to get fresh produce straight from the paddock to the plate.

In an attempt to support local jobs, money and businesses by keeping fresh fruit and vegetables in the area, wholesale fresh produce vendor Farmers Friend Wide Bay is appealing for local growers to get on board the initiative.

More than 30 businesses, including Kingfisher Bay Resort, Enzo's on the Beach and Coast, have signed on for the initiative.

Director Keith Jones said too many opportunities were being lost as produce was transported to areas like Brisbane instead of going straight to Fraser Coast shops and markets.

He said it could be anywhere from three to five days before that same produce made its way back up to the region.

"Why do that? It's insanity if you can get the product the day after it's picked,” Mr Jones said.

"We're trying to keep money as local as possible, which will provide jobs in the area.”