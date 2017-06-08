From play patient to real life nurse

WHENEVER Catherine Sugget played doctors and nurses as a little girl she was always the patient.

The 21-year-old is now a student nurse with ambitions to experience rural practice.

Catherine is one of two University of the Sunshine Coast nursing science students from the Fraser Coast who have been awarded annual $1000 bursaries to help them experience nursing in rural towns and remote communities.

Along with Hervey Bay's Corey Johanson, she will travel to Mundubbery Hospital for a three week placement later this month.

The pair achieved a high academic merit which put them in the running.

The McDonald's worker who has a good sense of humour, loves the hands on side of nursing.

In a recent placement at Hervey Bay Hospital Catherine observed and helped doctors with a surgery procedure.

"We watched and helped withdraw fluid from between the patient's lungs,” she said.

"But don't worry I didn't do the surgery.”

Catherine's mum inspired her to study nursing from a young age.

"I used to help mum out at the hospital when I had 'sick days' at school, I loved it,” she said.

Now in the second year of her degree, emergency procedures would have to be a favourite for Catherine.

"It's an adrenalin rush, I love the challenge,” she said.

"I would like to become a nurse practitioner one day and go to Canada to work in emergency once I'm qualified.”

Catherine is also inspired by a doctor in Longreach who does everything in the one hospital.

"Working rural you really see a lot more and I think it will help me decide which area I would like to specialise in.”

When Catherine isn't working or studying she loves horse-riding.