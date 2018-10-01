Menu
Pier Festival - Bentley Parker showing off his Bonito.
Pier Festival - Bentley Parker showing off his Bonito. Cody Fox
From port to tourist hot spot: Celebrating the Urangan Pier

Annie Perets
by
1st Oct 2018 12:01 AM
WALKING along the Urangan Pier on Sunday, it was clear that toad fish was the flavour of the day.

The puffer fish domination made Bentley Parker's catch all the more impressive - a colourful Bonito.

Showcasing its shining, patterned back, the six-year-old told the Chronicle that this was actually his favourite species of fish.

He was one of many who enthusiastically lined the Urangan Pier to participate in a fishing competition, part of the Fraser Lions Pier Festival.

Not far away from him was another youngster, Laylah Wright fishing with her dad.

The seven-year-old brought a splash of fashion to the occasion by matching her outfit to a pink-coloured rod.

Unlike Bentley and Laylah, some of those at the festival had been seen the Pier in its glory days operating as a port.

As a young boy, the festival organiser Lawrie West would ride a train up and down the Pier which stretched for more than a kilometre into the ocean.

At the end of the pier was a kiosk. And where the markets nowadays are set-up at Fraser Lions Park was a train station.

Despite its dramatic changes over the years, including having some parts demolished, Mr West still admires the iconic structure.

The festival celebrated the Pier's longevity and the role it has played in the community both as a cargo port and a tourist attraction.

Both locals and out-of-town visitors came out for the celebrations.

