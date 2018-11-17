Menu
POLLIE'S PUB STOP: Queensland Senator Fraser Anning pours a beer at the Granville Hotel during his visit to Maryborough yesterday. The former publican and farmer used to help manage the hotel about 11 years ago.
News

From publican to pollie: Senator Anning's surprise visit

Blake Antrobus
by
17th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
Subscriber only

BEFORE making waves in the Australian Senate, Fraser Anning was helping pour beers and run one of the most popular pubs in Granville.

In an exclusive interview with the Chronicle, the former publican and farmer turned politician stopped in Maryborough during his regional tour of Queensland, revealing his ambition to get more work out in struggling regions.

But the Heritage City holds a special place for Sen Anning, who used to help manage the Granville Hotel about 11 years ago during his stint as a hotel owner and businessman.

"Now it's ten times the pub it used to be,” Sen Anning said.

"Back in the day I used to run about eight hotels, getting them up and running and helping them make money... this was one of them.

"It's a great location for Granville and Maryborough.”

Narrowing his focus to unemployment and decentralisation of core government services, Sen Anning said he saw the necessity of getting more industries out to struggling regions.

"I know Maryborough has problems with unemployment and it doesn't have a lot of industry to keep the town going,” he said.

"We really need to get industries out of the central locations and decentralise.

"Successive governments have sold us out and sent our manufacturing offshore.”

Sen Anning made headlines after being spectacularly dumped from Katters Australian Party in October over his controversial maiden speech.

But he admitted the move had freed him up to better represent Queensland, instead dismissing both KAP and Pauline Hanson's One Nation party as having "lost their ways”.

"They're now beholden to people... Katter was worried about Labor preferences, which is why he decided I was a racist,” Sen Anning said.

"His (Bob Katter's) heart is about as big as my shirt button, he's got no spine.

"And Pauline is a nice girl but she flip-flops, she called my speech straight Goebbel's handbook and in the next five sitting days she pretty much repeated every section of my speech.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

