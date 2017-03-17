From redundancy to employment: Adam's tale of success

Morning fill manager with Maryborough Fresh & Save Food Warehouse Adam Darnell (right) with store owner Grant Prince at the Maryborough Fresh & Save store, which will open March 31.

JUST a few months ago, born-and-bred Maryborough local Adam Darnell was going for any job he could find after being made redundant in November 2016.

But his luck has now changed after being selected as one of the 150 staff for Maryborough's new Fresh & Save Food Warehouse, which is due to open its doors in two weeks.

Mr Darnell, 44, who has been hired as a morning fill manager for the new store, said he's since found a new attitude after his turn of luck.

"It's more fulfilling to know you can get up in the morning and make a difference for the community and the people in Maryborough," he said.

"I'm actually helping people out and not being a burden."

The store received up to 2500 applications, following the announcement that 150 jobs were up for grabs in February.

Mr Darnell was informed of his successful application last Monday by the human resources department of the warehouse chain.

"It's fantastic they've given me an opportunity. I'm just a newbie to the supermarket industry, but I threw my hat in and was lucky to get chosen," he said.

"The job market is extremely hard at the moment. I've been trying to get different jobs in Maryborough after I was let go from my previous job as a lineman with Downer in November last year.

"I didn't have high hopes before this, and then I got the acknowledgement.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic - the chance to have full-time employment in Maryborough shows there is a boost to the local economy."

While refurbishments are still being carried out on the site, store owner Grant Prince said shoppers could expect doors to open by March 31.

"We've employed 150 out of the 2500 applicants. Everybody else is being kept on file, so when other opportunities arise they will be first considered," he said.

"I'm very much excited to see it open, it's a culmination of 30 years of supermarketing experience. We're going to save the local population money, and aim to be the cheapest in town."

Recent updates posted on Maryborough Central's website show the extent of work being done, with new walls, fittings, fire protection and refrigeration being installed.

"It's turning an old store back into something new; certainly a lot of hard work, but we are on track," Mr Prince said.

Maryborough's Fresh & Save, a warehouse-style supermarket, was announced in December 2016 as part of an $8 million refurbishment of the Maryborough Central Shopping Centre.

The centre had previously battled tough times that same year, after the closure of Supa IGA in June and Food for Less in November.