From rusty frame to star exhibit: WWI bike pulls into M’boro

(L) Motorcycle restorer Robert Phillips and Museum Director John Meyers, with the 1914 Douglas Motorcycle donated to the museum Photo: Stuart Fast

(L) Motorcycle restorer Robert Phillips and Museum Director John Meyers, with the 1914 Douglas Motorcycle donated to the museum Photo: Stuart Fast

THE MARYBOROUGH Military and Colonial Museum has new addition to its impressive collection, a World War One era, 1914 Douglas motorcycle.

The motorcycle was restored by Gympie man Robert Phillips who delivered it to the museum on Friday.

He said he was encouraged to donate the motorcycle by friend and museum director John Meyers.

Mr Phillips said the British military used the same type of motorcycles in World War One, fielding over 25,000 in France and Belgium during the war.

When asked about the restoration process, he said “It’s ridiculous the hours spent restoring.” “You start off with a bent rusty frame and then you start rebuilding the bike, it has taken a long time,” he said.

“You have to service everything, everything was buggered and now it is like new again, it runs well.”

The 1914 Douglas motorcycle donated to the museum. Photo: Stuart Fast

For John Meyers, having this new addition to the museum complements the World War Two motorcycle already on display.

“Anything that’s old like that creates interest. It’s 106 years old, you can’t get much better than that,” he said.

“It adds to our collection … when people come here they don’t want to be looking at the same sort of things all over the museum. They want to see different things.”

The 1914 motorcycle will be displayed at the entrance to the museum alongside the existing motorcycle display and will be one the first things visitors see when entering the museum.

Mr Meyers said the museum planned to have the display set up over the weekend.