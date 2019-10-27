From winning race horse to winning dress

Torbanlea Picnic Races 2019 - Danielle Hynes from Owanyilla winner of Fashions on the Field.

WHEN Danielle Hynes was about 10, her grandfather's cattle muster horse won the Torbanlea Picnic Races.

Now decades on, the Owanyilla resident has collected her own accolade from the annual event.

Stepping onto the field with some friends for fun, the cattle property owner never expected to win 'Best Dressed Female'.

"I've always had really fond memories of the Torbanlea races," Ms Hynes said.

"I was so surprised to win, I'm still stunned. There were so many beautiful people and outfits.

"The last time I was here was about 10 years ago and we were in the VIP tent this year and it was just wonderful."

Ms Hynes also sported a vintage op-shop find as part of her outfit. I found this handbag in a Sunshine Coast op shop which had never been taken out of its box," she explained.

"It's older than me, on the box it had made in May 1971, purchased in Sydney by Mrs Woods.

"I would like to think I did Mrs Woods proud today, it's first outing to the Torbanlea races and it won an award."

Ms Hynes has vowed to come back next year.

"I highly recommend the event," she said."It's a wonderful day especially for families."

Seated on her table coincidently were also the winners of the 'Best Dressed Couple' Darren and Lorrin Bosel from Maryborough.

Ms Bosel backed up her win last year as 'Best Dressed Female'.

Torbanlea Picnic Races 2019 - best dressed couple in Fashions on the Field, Darren and Lorrin Bosel from Maryborough.

"I've been to the races for the last 15 years," she said.

"Darren was very supportive and came along for the show in our red and white theme.

"Its always a good event, good to catch up with good mates, good drinks and good entertainment."