From yoga to gardening, here’s your guide to local community groups

The Hervey Bay Ramblers are one of many social groups looking for new members on the Fraser Coast.

THURSDAY:

EMF (Electromagnetic Field) Support Group

A SUPPORT group to help those affected by EMF (caused by electromagnetic field from or concerns about 5G wireless electronic devices) is available in Hervey Bay. Phone Tania on 4125 3098 or Christine on 0418 191 758 for more information.

Cool Country Music Club

COOL Country Social Music Club will restart on Thursday, January 16, 4.30pm. Cost is $4 and includes light supper.

The club gets together every Thursday night, Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Hall, cnr of Totness St and Denman Camp Rd, Torquay.

If you wish to sing or play an instrument, the club has an experienced band who can play all genres of music from country, blues, instrumental & rock n roll. We have a common bond – music. There are folk who come along to listen and enjoy the night with other music lovers.

For more information please contact Max Butler, president on 0427 150 015.

Free legal advice

FREE, confidential, 15-minute legal advice sessions are available for Fraser Coast residents through the Taylor Street Community Legal Service.

Sessions are by appointment only.

For more information, phone 4194 2663.

Play cards/board games

PLAY frustration, hand and foot, golf or 500 each Thursday from 1pm at the APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

Or enjoy playing various board games from noon.

Cost is $3. For information, phone 4124 8532.

Computer lessons

REFRESH your computer, tablet or smartphone skills with personalised, one-on-one tuition at Hervey Bay APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

Cost is $5 an hour. For information, phone 4124 8532.

Hervey Bay Square Dance

DANCE in 2020, join us on Thursday night at COMBO DanceFun. No experience or partner needed. Learn the steps, get the moves to a great combination of dances and styles, from 7pm-9.30pm at Dan Dinna House, 459 Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay. Cost is $4. Phone 4125 4173 or 0424 949 944.

Hervey Bay Garden Club

THE Hervey Bay Garden Club meets on second Thursday of every month

at the Community Centre, Charles St, Pialba, 9am for 9.30am start.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday, February 13, with a mystery guest speaker. Visitors always welcome.

Plant of the month is a Fern in a pot.

Please bring along any healthy potted plants or excess vegies/fruit to donate to our plant stall.

There will be our usual lucky door prize, raffle tickets and library.

Morning tea is provided for $2 (bring your own mug please).

FRIDAY:

English for migrants

JOIN this free class where volunteer tutors teach at your level.

Meet new friends and progress your English skills from 9am at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, Urangan.

For information, phone Farzina 4194 3000.

Table tennis

ENJOY a game of table tennis each Friday from 10am at Hervey Bay APSL, 61 Hunter St, Pialba.

Suitable for all levels. Cost $3, includes light refreshments. For information, phone 4124 8532.

Over-50s social club

SIMPLY Friends is seeking new members to join the club.

If you are single and interested in making new friends, join the members for one of their social outings.

For information, phone Lesley on 0404 077 018 or Doug on 0458 630 879.

Free gardening group

MIGRANTS meet at Halcro Street Community Gardens to learn from one another, meet new friends and improve their English each week from 8.30am at 22 Charles St, Pialba.

For information, phone Farzina on 4194 3000.

Play Scrabble

ALL levels of experience are welcome to join this free event at Hervey Bay Library from 9.30am-12.30pm.

For more information, phone 4197 4220.

Belly and Bollywood dance

ARABIAN Nights Bollywood Dreams holds classes during the school term at 6pm at the CWA Hall, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan. Cost is $10 or $8 for concession cardholders.

For more information, phone Lorna on 0416 463 686.

SATURDAY:

Kite Flying

A NEWLY formed social kite flying group has started in Hervey Bay.

The group meets every second Saturday of the month at the Sports Precinct on Woods Rd from 9am-noon.

This is a free event. All ages are welcome. Phone Malcolm on 0412 308 710.

Pier Park markets

THE Pier Park Community Markets are beside the Urangan Pier, Pier St, Urangan.

Fresh produce, art and crafts, leather goods, local wood carvings, furniture, clothing, jewellery and more.

Held from 7am – 1pm.

Burrum Heads Village Market

HELD on the second Saturday of each month from 7–11am, Burrum Heads Community Hall, corner of Burrum Heads Rd and Howard St, Burrum Heads.

Sites cost $10, with all proceeds donated to various charities.

There will be hand-crafted items from locals, fruit and vegetables, a barbecue held by the SES, coffee and cakes.

For information, phone Nev 4129 5948.

Torquay Beachside Markets

THE Torquay markets are held at Bill Fraser Park (opposite the Torquay Hotel).

There are hand crafted items, gifts, huge variety of stalls and music every Saturday, and a sausage sizzle from 7am to 1pm. Pop down and check out the new layout. There is plenty of parking in Freshwater Street or Campbell Street.

Howard Country Markets

HELD at 56 Steeley St, Howard, on the first Saturday of the month from 7am. This month also includes the Torbanlea School Fete, from 10am to 2pm.

More than 100 stalls, including fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac, plants, herbs, gifts, art and craft, jewellery and more.

Off-street parking available. The museum is open. Rusty the coal train rides cost $2.

Stallholders, phone 4129 0996 or email info@howardcommunity centre.org.au by 2pm Thursday prior to the market.

SUNDAY:

Nikenbah Markets

HELD at the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Nikenbah-Dundowran Rd, Nikenbah, from 6am – noon.

For information, email hbanimalrefuge@gmail.com.

Please note: This market is held on the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.

Koala markets

ITEMS on offer include trash and treasure, arts and crafts, cakes and jams.

For more information, phone 0412 689 863 or email koalamarkets@yahoo.com.au.

Please note: These markets are held on the second and fourth Sunday of the month at 9-11 Kruger Crt, Urangan, from 6am – noon.

Walk with the Ramblers

JOIN this friendly social walking group for a morning out on Sunday, February 9. Meet at The Black Stump, Gatakers Bay, Point Vernon. 8.30am, for a walk around the area. There’s plenty of wildlife to admire.

The walk with be followed by a bring-your-own morning tea.

For more details phone Anne on 4128 7595, Merle 4124 2796 or Bunty 4128 7450.

Hands on Healing/Reiki Group

SESSIONS are held on the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 9am to 1pm at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, 22 Charles St, Pialba.

All healers are volunteers working diligently and ask only that a fair courtesy donation be made to cover their operating expenses.

The friendly group of healers look forward to using their skills and talents to assist you to find peace to resolve your individual needs and or issues.

Phone Jan on 0419 792 241.

MONDAY:

The Hervey Bay View (Voice, Interests and Education of Women)

THE Club’s February meeting on Monday, February 10 at the Club House, Tooth Street, Pialba from 10.30am.

This will be the first meeting for 2020 and will be the AGM, with planning for the year ahead with our 25th Birthday in May.

Besides providing wonderful friendship for our member we continually raise much needed funds for the Smith Family and disadvantaged children.

Phone Bev on 4128 2692.

Speak Easy Toastmasters Club

LEARN how to be a leader and speak with confidence by joining the Speak Easy Hervey Bay Toastmasters Club each week from noon at Masonic Lodge, 37 Watson St, Pialba.

For information, visit speakeasyherveybay. toastmastersclubs.org.au or phone Joy on 4125 5489.

Gem and Mineral Club

LEARN how to cut and polish semi-precious stones, facet and silver metal fabrication Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8.30am – noon and Mondays from 5.30-9pm.

The club is at Hillyard Lane (off Zephyr St), Scarness.

Phone 0411 580 465.

Fraser Coast Chorus

JOIN the ladies of Fraser Coast Chorus each week from 6-8.30pm to sing all genres of music.

The ladies are looking for new members to join the group, which performs across the region. Reading music is not essential.

For information, phone Angie on 0467 963 778.

Hawaiian hula dance

JOIN Leandra for a Hawaiian hula dance class each week at 7pm at Ocean Tree Yoga Studio, 414A Charlton Esplanade, Torquay.

Sessions cost $15.

For more information, phone 0418 404 166 or email aloha ohanacontact@gmail.com.

Seniors’ support service

THE Seniors Legal and Support Service is a community service providing free legal advice and support for seniors 60 years and older who are experiencing or are at risk of elder abuse, mistreatment or financial exploitation.

For information, phone 4124 6863 or visit Shop 6, 16 Torquay Rd, Pialba, Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm.

Hawaiian singing and ukulele

COME and learn songs in Hawaiian and English. Attendees can sing or bring their ukulele. Classes are held each week at 12.30pm at the Sportsmen’s Club, 6/10 Pier St, Urangan.

Cost is $5. Phone Leandra on 0418 404 166.

The Church of United Spiritualism of Australia, Hervey Bay branch

THE church welcomes you to join our services held on the first and third Monday of every Month.

Meet at the Senior Citizens Club, Corner of Denman Camp Rd and Totness St, Torquay, from 6.30pm.

Phone Reverend Leanne Prizeman on 0458 928 510.

Chair Pilates for Seniors

Strengthen your core and improve you mind body connections with Sue at the Hervey Bay Seniors Centre, Totness St, from 11.30am.

Phone 0438 753 620.

Matwork Pilates

Join Sue for Matwork Pilates at the Urangan Community Centre, from 6.30pm. Cost is $10 per class.

Strengthen your core and improve your mind body connections.

Phone 0438 753 620.

TUESDAY:

Form assist

NEED help completing or filling in forms?

Help is available at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, each Tuesday morning. Phone 4125 5499 to book an appointment.

Parkinson’s Support Group’s

THE group’s coffee morning is at 10 am Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Clubhouse, Hervey Bay Golf Club, cnr Tooth Street and Old Maryborough Rd. The RSL’s courtesy bus is available for pick up and return home, please contact the RSL to arrange.

If you have Parkinson’s Disease, are a carer or family member please come along to this enjoyable social morning. Meeting people who understand the challenges you face on your daily journey. Contact Marnie 0439 729706.

Matwork Pilates

Strengthen your core, improve your mind body connections with Sue at the CWA Hall, Torquay Rd, Pialba, 1.45pm. Cost is $10 per class.

Phone 0438 753 620.

WEDNESDAY:

Form assist

Hervey Bay Photography Club

BEGINNERS to international standard photographers are welcome to join the Hervey Bay Photography Club.

Learn how to capture better images. The club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Urangan Community Centre, Elizabeth St, Urangan, from 6.30pm.

Phone John on 4124 6002, 0477457414, or visit herveybayphotosgraphyclub.org.

Matwork Pilates

JOIN Sue for Matwork Pilates at the CWA Hall, Pialba, 9am. Cost is $10 per class.

Strengthen your core, improve your mind body connections.

Phone 0438 753 620.

Matwork Pilates

JOIN Sue for Matwork Pilates at the Artslink Hall, Bideford St, Torquay, from 5.30pm. Cost is $10 per class.

Strengthen your core, improve your mind body connections.

Phone 0438 753 620.