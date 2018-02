Flood waters have cut access to the front drive at Xavier Catholic College.

Flood waters have cut access to the front drive at Xavier Catholic College. Xavior Facebook

STAFF at Xavier Catholic College in Hervey Bay have posted a safety message on Facebook after heavy rain cut access to the front drive of the school.

Thanking everyone for their patience parents and visitors to the school were advised not to go through the front drive at this stage.

It is hoped the water will recede before pick-up at 3pm.

If the rain continues, there is alternate access via the rear gate at Endeavour Way.