Frontline health pledge made amid health face-off in Bay

Environment and the Great Barrier Reef, Minister science and Minister the Arts Leeanne Enoch with Labor Candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari outside the Hervey Bay Hospital.

AS A State Opposition opponent made a big call on surgery waiting lists, Labor's Leeanne Enoch made a promise of her own.

Standing outside the Hervey Bay Hospital Emergency room with Labor Candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari on Monday, the Minister Environment said the Labor government would hire 330 more frontline health staff for the Wide Bay.

The positions would be made up of 221 nurses, 65 doctors and 44 health professionals.

Ms Enoch said the additional workers would be a great addition to the staff which already worked in the region's hospitals.

The health care workers would be among 9000 frontline staff to be hired across the state in the next four years.

She said COVID-19 had made it clear there needed to be a focus on health and economic recovery.

"The health and wellbeing of Queenslanders is absolutely paramount," she said.