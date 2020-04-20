Frustated parents react to tech school failure

TECHNICAL difficulties are causing chaos for Gold Coast students trying to learn from home.

Today is the first day of Term 2, with schools across the city only open for kids of essential workers and vulnerable others.

Kate Armstrong from Pacific Pines said she was unable to access work for one of her two children with another program crashing, including OneNote.

One parent of a northern Gold Coast high school received this text message.

"I think it's because everyone is doing exactly what we are right now and the system is crashing," she said.

"What I plan to do is just download any work that I can so if accessibility becomes a problem again my kids can keep working."

One parent of a northern Gold Coast high school received a text message saying: "Daymap and Microsoft Programs are currently experiencing technical problems. We are working to rectify this ASAP. Students on site at school will continue to be supervised."

The woman, who has three children at home, said she was frustrated but expected teething problems as everyone jumped online at the same time this morning.

"It's to be expected but when I've also got to work full time from home and I have two children doing work and another gallivanting around the house because he can't access anything, it's pretty frustrating."

"To make matters worse, we are all using the internet which makes it slower for me to work."

Park Lake State School advised parents who were getting the error message "unable to access server" that it was not a school-based issue.

"We are aware that many suburbs are experiencing the same outages on all online platforms. We have alerted Education Queensland (EQ) technical services for follow up with appropriate platform authorities," the Facebook message said.

A statement on EQ's Facebook page says: "High demand on some Department web servers has seen a temporary disruption to the learning@home website this morning. Every effort is being made to restore services.

"The Department is working with IT partners to resolve this issue urgently. We apologise for this short term interruption as we adapt to the learning at home model. Please remain patient as we work through it."

Want to share your experience with teaching your children from home, email emily.toxward@news.com.au

Originally published as Frustated Coast parents react to tech school failure