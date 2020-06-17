Frustrated resident calls out Telstra phone service hell

Greig Bolderrow had five calls drop out while he was at the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial.

A LITTLE communication goes a long way.

That was the message frustrated Telstra customer, Greig Bolderrow had for the telco giant after days of constantly interrupted service.

Mr Bolderrow said he had been unable to make or take a call all week without the connection dropping out.

"I know a number of business people who have been impacted," he said.

"I was doing some work with the visitor information centre volunteers at the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial and I got five calls that all dropped out."

Telstra's regional general manager, May Boisen, said the poor service was due to scheduled maintenance in the city.

Mr Bolderrow said he understood the need for maintenance but felt a simple heads up from Telstra would have made all the difference.

"It could have all been taken care of if they just would have said they were doing it and to expect outages," Mr Bolderrow said.

"They just didn't tell anyone."

Ms Boisen said the maintenance was occurring on the roof of the Telstra exchange and service may be intermittent between 8am and 5pm until tomorrow.

"If customers are experiencing issues with their mobile device we recommend they switch to Wi-Fi calling for the duration of the interruption," she said.

"We also encourage our traders with Eftpos to contact their bank, to look at options to connect their terminals to a Wi-Fi network.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused customers and thank them for their patience during this time."