Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greig Bolderrow had five calls drop out while he was at the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial.
Greig Bolderrow had five calls drop out while he was at the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial. Alistair Brightman
News

Frustrated resident calls out Telstra phone service hell

Christian Berechree
by
17th Jun 2020 7:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LITTLE communication goes a long way.

That was the message frustrated Telstra customer, Greig Bolderrow had for the telco giant after days of constantly interrupted service.

Mr Bolderrow said he had been unable to make or take a call all week without the connection dropping out.

"I know a number of business people who have been impacted," he said.

"I was doing some work with the visitor information centre volunteers at the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial  and I got five calls that all dropped out."

Telstra's regional general manager, May Boisen, said the poor service was due to scheduled maintenance in the city.

Mr Bolderrow said he understood the need for maintenance but felt a simple heads up from Telstra would have made all the difference.

"It could have all been taken care of if they just would have said they were doing it and to expect outages," Mr Bolderrow said.

"They just didn't tell anyone."

Ms Boisen said the maintenance was occurring on the roof of the Telstra exchange and service may be intermittent between 8am and 5pm until tomorrow.

"If customers are experiencing issues with their mobile device we recommend they switch to Wi-Fi calling for the duration of the interruption," she said.

"We also encourage our traders with Eftpos to contact their bank, to look at options to connect their terminals to a Wi-Fi network.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused customers and thank them for their patience during this time."

More Stories

phone reception phone service telstra
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POPPINS MAGIC: Bright idea for CBD lights still shines

        premium_icon POPPINS MAGIC: Bright idea for CBD lights still shines

        News The project attracted attention from across Australia and the world

        Boatie business rides wave of success

        premium_icon Boatie business rides wave of success

        News Bay City Marine adds another award it’s impressive list.

        Pineapples a sign of prestige

        premium_icon Pineapples a sign of prestige

        News Why are pineapples on shirts, art, jewellery and ornaments?

        Alleged home intruder back behind bars

        premium_icon Alleged home intruder back behind bars

        News A man who was arrested over a violent home invasion had his bail revoked after...