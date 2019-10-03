Frustration as yet another driver caught at high speeds

SLOW DOWN: A man was caught travelling at 58km/h over the speed limit in Howard.

YET another high-speed driver has been caught well over the limit on a Fraser Coast road.

Howard police had one simple message when they shared a Facebook post about a man caught 58km/h over the speed limit this week: slow down.

"Local police continue to be frustrated by the driving behaviour of some of our road users," the post read.

The man was stopped on Pacific Haven Dr in Howard after he was clocked driving at 138km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The driver was fined $1245, lost eight demerit points and will receive a six-month licence suspension.

There have been a number of high speed driving incidents across the region in recent months.

A 25-year-old Yerra man was caught by police travelling at a high speed on September 8.

Police detected the man travelling along Maryborough-Biggenden Road, Dummora, at 145km/h in a 100km/h zone at 2.16pm.

Then in June, 40 speeding drivers were caught over a five-day period.

At the time, Constable Leigh Nancarrow said it was particularly worrying how many of those caught speeding were detected travelling up to 30km/h over the speed limit.

"It is important to remember that as a driver of a vehicle, you hold the responsibility to ensure the safety of your passengers and all other road users," she said.

"For those who choose to exceed the speed limit, even if you are travelling a few kilometres over, you are putting lives at risk."