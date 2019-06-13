‘Fry him’: Wife’s words for killer husband

A mum has pleaded for her husband who killed their five kids to be spared the death penalty.

Amber Kyzer's plea for husband Timothy Jones' life came as she admitted there were times during his trial when she wanted to "fry him".

A jury convicted 37-year-old Jones of five counts of murder last week for the killings in his Lexington, South Carolina home in August 2014.

The same jurors are deciding if he will get the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Kyzer said while she prays for Jones and personally opposes the death penalty, there have been many moments watching the trial when she wanted to "fry him."

"I hear what my kids went through and what they endured. And as a mother, if I could personally rip his face off I would," she told the court.

"That's the mum in me. That's the mama bear. He did not show my children any mercy by any means.

"But my kids loved him and if I'm speaking on behalf of my kids and not myself, that's what I have to say."

Tim Jones looks around the courtroom during his trial. Picture: Tracy Glantz/The State via AP



But under cross-examination by prosecutor Suzanne Mayes she added: "I'll respect whatever the jury decides."

Jones's lawyers are trying to show he struggled from undiagnosed schizophrenia and cracked after his marriage failed.

Kyzer said Jones was a good father throughout their marriage and had a £63,000 a year job as a computer engineer.

She told the court she didn't want Jones' family to deal with the pain of losing a son because she lost three of her children.

Kyzer's testimony came after defence lawyers called a social worker to testify about Jones' chaotic upbringing.

Social worker Deborah Grey said Jones' grandmother was raped by her stepfather and gave birth at age 12 to Jones' father.

His mother had schizophrenia and went into a mental institution when Jones was three. She spent decades there, Grey said.

The social worker detailed three generations of rapes, molestation by family members, gunshots, stabbings, drug deals, voodoo rituals, prostitution and frequent screaming fights in Jones' family.

She also told the court Jones' mother dipped him in ice water baths and gave him laxatives to try to make him behave.

Amber Kyzer, mother of five children who were killed by their father, is questioned. Picture: Tracy Glantz/The State via AP

Jones said in a confession he felt his six-year-old Nahtahn was trying to attack him by conspiring with his ex-wife.

He exercised the boy until he collapsed and died after he broke an electrical outlet.

Several hours later, Jones said he decided to kill the other children, strangling eight-year-old Merah and seven-year-old Elias.

He used a belt to choke 2-year-old Gabriel and one-year-old Abigail because his hands were too big.

Prosecutors said Jones was an evil, selfish father who killed Nahtahn in a rage and then the rest of his children because he didn't want his ex-wife to have them.

Top-left to bottom-right: Abigail Elizabeth, Gabriel, Nahtahn, Elias and Merah kids of Timothy Jones and Amber Kyzer



Both sides have blamed alcohol and drug use for the killings.

Prosecutors said Jones used synthetic marijuana instead of caring for his kids.

Defence lawyers said Jones used drugs to try and treat his mental illness, but it made the mental condition worse.

