Fuel price unlikely to waver on Fraser Coast

MAYBOROUGH remains as one of the cheapest places to fuel up in Queensland with an average price of $1.23 per litre.

Hervey Bay has notoriously been the home of expensive fuel despite being a short distance from Maryborough.

The average unleaded fuel price in the Bay is $1.27 per litre.

Unfortunately, such prices are unlikely to drop any time soon with the choice to reduce prices in the hands of businesses.

Spokesperson for RACQ, Lauren Ritchie, said fuel prices would not change in the near future due to Hervey Bay being excluded from the price cycle.

She said the only time prices will change is if a service station drops its prices and other businesses try to beat it.

"Prices drop because of the competition in the area, so that means that there will be less volatility,” Ms Ritchie said. Hervey Bay's cheapest fuel stations are located in Nikenbah with prices ranging between $1.22 and $1.27 per litre.

South of Tinana is the go-to for a top up with their fuel stations dropping prices between $1.17 and $1.22.

Dalby is currently the cheapest place to get fuel with prices as low as $1.21 per litre.

To find out which service stations have the cheapest fuel near you, visit the RACQ website and enter your suburb or postcode. The website provides live updates.