Fuel prices set to soar, what to expect on Coast

IF YOU plan on heading south for the Christmas holidays, be sure to fill your car before you leave.

Prices in South East Queensland are expected to soar as high as 150.0 cents per litre come Christmas time but the Fraser Coast is not expected to reach such prices.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said there was little chance of a price spike in Hervey Bay or Maryborough.

"Hervey Bay (fuel) prices are a couple of cents above average to what we think is fair but Maryborough is better priced," she said.

"Maryborough is a bit more competitive so prices in Hervey Bay are usually higher and more than we'd like them to be."

The average fuel price in Hervey Bay is 138.6 cents per litre while the Maryborough average is 134.5 cents per litre.

"While prices are cheap in SEQ at the moment we're expecting them to reach 150.0 cents per litre before Christmas," she said.

"If you're heading south and going to the Sunshine Coast or Gold Coast, expect prices to be much higher there."

Ms Smith said her top tip was to fill up your car at home before heading south to avoid pricey fuel.

She said residents can visit the RACQ website to check fuel prices and find whereabouts has the cheapest fuel.