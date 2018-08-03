Menu
Fuelling up and filling up with the Aussie favourite Pie Face meat pies has kept United Tinana retail area manager Michelle Rider busy. The service station closed for more than six months to complete renovations.
boni holmes
Community

Fuel up with a Pie Face at Tinana's United

Boni Holmes
by
3rd Aug 2018 2:15 PM

YOU might just be left with pie on you face after fuelling up at the newly renovated United Petroleum Tinana.

Traffic is spilling out onto Gympie Rd as drivers take the opportunity on their opening fuel specials and the delicious Pie Face brand treats.

Retail area manager Michelle Rider said they had been flat out since opening just after lunch on Thursday.

"It has been hectic and since opening at 5am this morning we haven't stopped baking - it's every half hour.

"We have sold out on some of our pies including Butter Chicken which has been extremely popular."

The Pie Face brand, which only stocks at United, has been cooking the Aussie favourite meat pie since 2003.

"Not only are they handcrafted, oven fresh and baked on premises but you can buy them frozen, take them home and have them taste just as you would here," Michelle said.

 

Drivers are in a fuelling frenzy as Tinana's United service station reopened with massive specials.
boni holmes

United is offering cheaper fuel, hoping to extend it into the weekend.

They also are the only ones to stock Cro Nut, a cross between a donut and croissant and offer a freshly ground barrista coffee for $1, $2 and $3 values.

There is a variety of cold drinks, grocery lines and anything you may have forgotten or need to stock up for your road trip.

Fuel was: E10 125.9; ULP 129.9, DIST 131.9, GAS 89.9.

