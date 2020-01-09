SERVO WARS: Bowser boom fuelling competition in Bay

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook outside the new service stations on Main St.Photo: Alistair Brightman

IN THE space of just months, four brand new service stations have opened their doors in Hervey Bay.

But the question has become whether longtime petrol stations across the city will adapt to the increased competition - or will some of the Bay's businesses pay the price?

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook believes the latter will be the case.

The key to the success of the new service station, located on Main St, Bideford St and Boat Harbour Dr, will be the diversification of those businesses.

The Shell Service Station on Boat Harbour Dr come with an accompanying Miss Cocoa Coffee Roastery as an additional drawcard, while the Puma Service Station on Bideford St doubles as a Night Owl.

The new BP Service Station on Main St has room for top-end RVs, Ms Holebrook said, another area in which an advantage has been attained.

While the new stations had brought a lot of benefits, Ms Holebrook said if the new businesses were successful it could come at the expense of existing service stations.

"Someone's going to be hurting," she said.

"I've got to question it - there's only so many cars - someone's got to drop out of the race.

"It's a lot - I don't think it's sustainable."

Ms Holebrook said the diverse services could see people changing their buying habits, moving away from the service station they had always used because they received better service elsewhere or because they could get their petrol and their coffee from the same outlet.

"Services and the variety of offerings is very important," Ms Holebrook said.

With new, modern building and more signed services, the challenge would be for existing petrol stations to keep up, Ms Holebrook said.

She said she could see a time when businesses will start accepting the competition's petrol coupons in order to draw in customers.

Ms Holebrook said the time would come when the city would grow into the additional service stations.

She said the two on Main St improved the look of Hervey Bay.

"it makes the place look more energetic, there's a feeling of growth with it," she said.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said from car washes to cafes, the petrol stations had diversified very successfully.

He said the increased number of service stations could benefit customers with lower prices.

"I think it will in Main St where we have two petrol stations displaying their prices."

With several developments going ahead nearby, Cr Seymour was confident the two new service stations would be in demand well into the future.