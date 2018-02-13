Fuel your passion for fashion through new TAFE course

TAFE Queensland is offering a Certificate II in Applied Fashion Design and Technology.

LOCAL fashion lovers now have the opportunity to turn their passion into a career.

TAFE Queensland is offering a Certificate II in Applied Fashion Design and Technology for the first time this year, with a course to start this week.

For one day a week over 10 months, students will learn how to develop their creative flair and make their own high quality creations.

Centre director Angela Lisle said she was excited about uncovering the talent of Fraser Coast's amateur designers.

"Students will learn to sew, design patterns, recognise and work with various fabrics and create garments using industry-standard equipment, all under the expert tuition of experienced local seamstress Susan Flewell-Smith," Ms Lisle said.

"This course is perfect for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd in their unique designs, or wish to turn their creativity into a career."

Enrolments are still open.

To find out more go online to tafeeastcoast.edu.au or call 1300 656 188.