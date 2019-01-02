FULFILLING THOSE GOALS: Josie's tips to take on yearly goals

FULFILLING THOSE GOALS: Josie Desgrand shed the kilos for her 2017 formal and has kept it off ever since. Now she's got her own tips to locals who want to meet their resolutions for 2019. INSET: A photo of Josie prior to her transformative new diet.

FULFILLING THOSE GOALS: Josie Desgrand shed the kilos for her 2017 formal and has kept it off ever since. Now she's got her own tips to locals who want to meet their resolutions for 2019. INSET: A photo of Josie prior to her transformative new diet. Cody Fox

HERVEY Bay teenager Josie Desgrand commands a following of almost 100,000 people on social media after she ignited global interest during her 60kg weight loss journey.

Now the inspiring young woman is sharing her tips to keeping your New Year health resolution on track in 2019 with Chronicle readers.

1. Mindset

"A lot of it is to do with your mindset, so making that final decision to stick with it and do it 100 per cent,” she said. "A lot of the time I wasn't 100 per cent committed in the past, so I said I'd start at a certain point but never end up getting there.”

2. Cut out carbs and sugar

By cutting out carbohydrates and sugar from her diet, combined with regular exercise at home, Josie managed to drop from 120kg to 60kg in 12 months.

But she told the Chronicle it's a move that requires complete commitment.

"I said I would stick with it, so even around my birthday and Christmas I kept pushing and telling myself I wouldn't quit,” she said.

3. No excuses

"Don't make excuses, believe you can do it,” she said. "Before I made those changes, I would sit at home and waste my days away eating.

"But I wasn't happy and that wasn't me, I always wanted to be more outgoing.”

4. Have future vision

Waiting for the right moment to start your goals is one of the major setbacks to fulfilling those New Year goals, Josie claimed.

"Because it was my formal year in 2017, I really wanted to do my weightloss plan and that motivated me to commit,” she said.

"When you say I will start at a certain point with my goals, don't wait until later in the year.”

5. Don't feel sorry for yourself

"If you hit a wall, pick yourself back up and go at it again,” she said.

"I kept saying to myself 'Imagine myself in a year's time'. If not for my changes, my life would be completely different, I've achieved so much with my new confidence.”

You can follow Josie's health and wellbeing journey on Instagram @nolongerfatjosie