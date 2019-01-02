Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FULFILLING THOSE GOALS: Josie Desgrand shed the kilos for her 2017 formal and has kept it off ever since. Now she's got her own tips to locals who want to meet their resolutions for 2019. INSET: A photo of Josie prior to her transformative new diet.
FULFILLING THOSE GOALS: Josie Desgrand shed the kilos for her 2017 formal and has kept it off ever since. Now she's got her own tips to locals who want to meet their resolutions for 2019. INSET: A photo of Josie prior to her transformative new diet. Cody Fox
News

FULFILLING THOSE GOALS: Josie's tips to take on yearly goals

Blake Antrobus
by
2nd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay teenager Josie Desgrand commands a following of almost 100,000 people on social media after she ignited global interest during her 60kg weight loss journey.

Now the inspiring young woman is sharing her tips to keeping your New Year health resolution on track in 2019 with Chronicle readers.

1. Mindset

"A lot of it is to do with your mindset, so making that final decision to stick with it and do it 100 per cent,” she said. "A lot of the time I wasn't 100 per cent committed in the past, so I said I'd start at a certain point but never end up getting there.”

2. Cut out carbs and sugar

By cutting out carbohydrates and sugar from her diet, combined with regular exercise at home, Josie managed to drop from 120kg to 60kg in 12 months.

But she told the Chronicle it's a move that requires complete commitment.

"I said I would stick with it, so even around my birthday and Christmas I kept pushing and telling myself I wouldn't quit,” she said.

3. No excuses

"Don't make excuses, believe you can do it,” she said. "Before I made those changes, I would sit at home and waste my days away eating.

"But I wasn't happy and that wasn't me, I always wanted to be more outgoing.”

4. Have future vision

Waiting for the right moment to start your goals is one of the major setbacks to fulfilling those New Year goals, Josie claimed.

"Because it was my formal year in 2017, I really wanted to do my weightloss plan and that motivated me to commit,” she said.

"When you say I will start at a certain point with my goals, don't wait until later in the year.”

5. Don't feel sorry for yourself

"If you hit a wall, pick yourself back up and go at it again,” she said.

"I kept saying to myself 'Imagine myself in a year's time'. If not for my changes, my life would be completely different, I've achieved so much with my new confidence.”

You can follow Josie's health and wellbeing journey on Instagram @nolongerfatjosie

fccommunity fraser coast hervey bay new year 2019 new year's resolutions
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for former MP, political icon Paul Neville

    premium_icon Tributes flow for former MP, political icon Paul Neville

    News Tributes for Hinkler stalwart Paul Neville have poured in after news of his tragic death on New Year's Day

    Farewell to Hinkler icon: Vale Paul Neville, 1940-2018

    premium_icon Farewell to Hinkler icon: Vale Paul Neville, 1940-2018

    News Close friends said Mr Neville had been suffering health problems

    Torquay Rd closed after structure fire

    Torquay Rd closed after structure fire

    News Firefighters responded to calls of a fire at a property in Torquay.

    Waterholes: Fraser Coast hidden gems to cool off at

    premium_icon Waterholes: Fraser Coast hidden gems to cool off at

    News Here are some of the best swimming holes to check out.

    Local Partners