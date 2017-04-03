29°
Full bookings a sign the message 'is getting out': Chamber

Blake Antrobus
| 3rd Apr 2017 5:46 PM
Full bookings are a promising sign on the Fraser Coast, according to Hervey Bay chamber of commerce president Sandra Holebrook.
Full bookings are a promising sign on the Fraser Coast, according to Hervey Bay chamber of commerce president Sandra Holebrook.

THE Fraser Coast's busy public holiday period, which has seen some resorts almost booked out over the four-day public holiday period, is a sign the region's tourism message is "getting out,” according to the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber president Sandra Holebrook said the increase in bookings was not a "one-off,” along with the recent upswing in domestic holiday-makers visiting the Fraser Coast.

The region experienced xperiencing a 29.7% upswing in domestic holiday-makers in the last 12 months, with holiday visitor numbers hitting 306,000 for the year ending December 2016.

Ms Holebrook said the Fraser Coast was becoming recognised as a short-stop place to visit, especially with the work being done by the business sector and community.

"We can't just say occupancy is up and say that's the end of the story; everyone's got to work together to make it a fantastic experience for when the visitors are here,” she said.

"Now we've got good occupancy levels - we have to make sure the experience is equal to that.

"I don't know what the repeat visits are like, but for now the challenge for tourism is giving people the reason to come again and stay longer.

"So with the four-day holiday, we want them to come back and experience it for a longer period of time.”

The visitor numbers for the Fraser Coast was higher than the overall Australian growth figure of 6.3% and the Queensland total (8.2%).

Fraster Coast Tourism and Events chairman Greig Bolderrow said it was the "world-class nature based attractions and experiences” of the region that made it a sought-after tourist destination.

Topics:  chamber of commerce fcbusiness fctourism fraser coast sandra holebrook

