Full club representation a positive for Hervey Bay Netball

NETBALL: Every Hervey Bay Netball Association club will participate in grand final day.

That result, spread across HBNA's nine divisions, is testament to the competition's diversity and strength across multiple clubs in what shapes up as a historic day for the sport.

Provided there are no delays over the summer, these could be the last HBNA games played at the PCYC.

HBNA will move to the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct next year, and work is already well advanced at the site with concrete courts and lighting completed. The netball component of the region's new venue is due to be completed before next season's sign-on day.

HBNA president Eddie Anderson said the association had already provided information about court surfacing and the new clubhouse. It is fitting the final chapter will be written by all five HBNA clubs.

Anderson said full club representation was exciting for the association, as it showed the strength of the region's local junior netball development.

"The majority of that spread is in the junior grades, which is probably most exciting for us,” Anderson said.

"It's really good for the future of netball, and it keeps the integrity of the competition. You don't want all of the strong players at one club that smashes everyone, you want to see them spread across all of the teams in the division.”

Breakaways contribute six teams to grand finals, while St James will contest three different deciders.

GRAND FINAL DAY

9am

Div 7: Bullets Shockwaves v Breakaways Hustlers

Div 10: Breakaways Bright Sparks v St James Pockets Rockets

Div 8: Cosmos Blitz v Breakaways Mighty Midgets

10.30am

Div 3: Breakaways Terrors v Cosmos Novas

Div 9: Bullets Gangsters v Breakaways

Div 6: St James Tigers v Flames Firestorm

Noon: Fast Five Demonstration

12.30pm

Div 2: Bullets Bulletproof v Flames Hustlers

Div 5: St James Jaguars v Bullets Blitz

2pm: Net Set Go - Breakaways v Flames (two games)

2.30pm

Div 1: Bullets Boscia v Breakaways Titans