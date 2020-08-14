Full coverage of Fraser Coast’s first formal of the year

GLITZ and glamour will be on full display tonight as the Fraser Coast's first school formal of the year gets underway - and the Chronicle will be there to capture the moment.



St Mary's College will host its formal at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre tonight.



In a year where COVID-19 has cancelled or postponed countless events, many schools are rescheduling the biggest night of the year, with students able to celebrate their achievements together.



Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done said the school was meant to have its formal for Year 12 students in June.



FORMAL DECISIONS: List of schools which are in and out



But it was postponed before the state had even been placed in lockdown as Mr Done realised it would likely not be possible.



All going well, the school's formal will be held at the Brolga Theatre on October 8.



Mr Done said he wanted the senior students to be able to concentrate on their studies without worrying about whether there would be a formal.



Hervey Bay High School will host its formal on November 19, while Riverside Christian College is still planning its event, as is Urangan State High School.



Xavier Catholic College is planning its event for October.



Fraser Coast Anglican College is also in the middle of planning its event.



Bayside Christian College will hold its formal in November and Hervey Bay Special School will have a formal on November 20.



Carinity Education Glendyne has cancelled its formal for this year.