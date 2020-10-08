Menu
Jacob Bunt and Hannah Stanton arriving at the Hervey Bay Boat Club for the Fraser Coast Anglican College.
Education

Full coverage of the M’boro high school formal

Carlie Walker
8th Oct 2020 7:30 PM
THE fourth Fraser Coast school formal of the year is underway tonight at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

The senior students of Maryborough State High School are celebrating the end of their studies and the approaching next chapter at a fun-filled, but socially distanced, event.

It has been a challenge for the region's schools to prepare for formals this year, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

St Mary's College was the first to hold its formal, with students enjoying a night at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

St James Lutheran College and Fraser Coast Anglican College followed.

Next up is Xavier Catholic College on October 16.

Check the website tomorrow for a gallery of every arrival at Maryborough State High School.

A full list of upcoming formals:

Xavier Catholic College

The college will hold its formal October 16.

Aldridge State High School

The high school will have its formal on November 17.

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school will not hold a formal this year.

