Tara Naeger and Jesh Litzow looking lovely at the St James Lutheran College formal.
Education

GALLERY: St James students celebrate at formal

Carlie Walker
18th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
FOR the students of St James Lutheran College, their formal was the chance to celebrate a year like no other.

COVID-19 has impacted on the lives of students across Queensland, including right here on the Fraser Coast.

But on Thursday night, it was a chance to come together and just have fun as the Year 12 students came together to celebrate as the end of their school lives approaches.

Dressed to the nines, the students posed for photos before heading into their specially decorated room at the Oaks Hervey Bay Resort in Urangan.

The school is the second to host its formal on the Fraser Coast so far this year.

Next up is Fraser Coast Anglican College, which will hold its formal at the Hervey Bay Boat Club on Friday night.

Formals that had to be delayed are set to go ahead in coming months, giving students a well earned celebration after a difficult year as a result of the pandemic.

A full list of upcoming formals:

Fraser Coast Anglican College

The Anglican college will have its formal on September 18.

Maryborough State High School

The Maryborough school will have its formal on October 8.

Xavier Catholic College

The college will hold its formal October 16.

Aldridge State High School

The high school will have its formal on November 17.

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school will not hold a formal this year.

