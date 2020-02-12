Full dams and hearts: How region is bouncing back

FUN IN THE RAIN: Yengarie's Kase and Maddison Worth splash in the puddles made by the much-needed rain that fell on their property.

EMPTY tanks and dams are now full in drought-stricken parts of the Fraser Coast.

While more is always needed, Yengarie mum Emma Worth said the heavy downpour had made a huge difference on her property.

The family recently added two tanks to the two already on their property, just in time for the rain.

About 190mm of rain fell on her property last week.

Two are already full and the two others were filling nicely, she said.

Her children, Kase and Maddison, had seen heavy rain for one of the first times in their lives, Ms Worth said.

“These guys could probably count the number of times they’ve seen rain in that amount on one hand,” she said.

The family moved to the region from Emerald, where rain is even more scarce, and when they saw the puddles collecting on the property, the children’s reaction was instant, she said.

“They know that rain equals muddy muddles,” Ms Worth said.

“The kids have been having a ball.”

She said the grass was already looking greener on the property.

“The horses actually have grass to eat,” Ms Worth said.

Rebecca Manitzky, owner of a hobby farm at Yengarie, said the rain was a big relief.

“We’ve gone from empty dams to full dams,” she said.

“Last time we got that amount of rain was April last year.

“We’re still feeding our sheep at the moment, but touch wood the grass is growing really nicely.”

Her boys, aged eight and 13, were also loving the full dams, Ms Manitzky said.

“They can go back to swimming in the dam,” she said.