Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay 100 — Winner of the Hervey Bay 100 Simon Hearn.
Hervey Bay 100 — Winner of the Hervey Bay 100 Simon Hearn.
Sport

Full field for 2019 Hervey Bay 100 triathlon

BRENDAN BOWERS
28th Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIATHLON: Any person wanting to nominate for the annual Hervey Bay 100 has left their race too late.

A month out from the event, all categories are full.

Event organiser Jeff Morris is proud of how the event has grown over the nine years.

“In 2016 we had a full field a few weeks out due to the scheduling of that year’s World Titles, this year it is sold out on its own merit,” he said.

Morris believes that the event is now firmly entrenched on the triathlon calendar.

“We will have over 600 people competing on the Sunday and that is great for the region.”

The event is yet another example of sports tourism working for the Fraser Coast with over 83 per cent of competitors coming from out of region.

The Hervey Bay foreshore provides the perfect natural arena for the event.

It takes place between Torquay Beach and Gatakers Bay before finishing at Scarness Park.

Run over three days, it includes the Barge to Beach swim race and Super Saturday.

The Super Saturday includes junior events including triathlons, aquathlon and mini-aquathlon.

These events are also used for Wide Bay and Capricornia School Sport teams.

Morris understands that the hard work is yet to be done as is placing a call out for a volunteer army to assist with the running of the event.

“We really need community support and if anyone is interested they can go to our Facebook page to volunteer,” he said.

Morris also wanted to remind people of temporary road closures on the Saturday and Sunday around the race course.

fc sport local sport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Next step for council’s Maryborough admin building

    premium_icon Next step for council’s Maryborough admin building

    News Council received 17 expressions of interest from CBD property owners for property, land or development proposals for Maryborough's new administration building

    BREAKING: Crash closes Bay road

    premium_icon BREAKING: Crash closes Bay road

    News A Hervey Bay road remains closed due to a car crash

    MASSIVE GALLERY: Glitz and glamour of Torbanlea Picnic Races

    premium_icon MASSIVE GALLERY: Glitz and glamour of Torbanlea Picnic Races

    News Were you photographed at the Torbanlea Picnic Races on Saturday?