Full field for 2019 Hervey Bay 100 triathlon

TRIATHLON: Any person wanting to nominate for the annual Hervey Bay 100 has left their race too late.

A month out from the event, all categories are full.

Event organiser Jeff Morris is proud of how the event has grown over the nine years.

“In 2016 we had a full field a few weeks out due to the scheduling of that year’s World Titles, this year it is sold out on its own merit,” he said.

Morris believes that the event is now firmly entrenched on the triathlon calendar.

“We will have over 600 people competing on the Sunday and that is great for the region.”

The event is yet another example of sports tourism working for the Fraser Coast with over 83 per cent of competitors coming from out of region.

The Hervey Bay foreshore provides the perfect natural arena for the event.

It takes place between Torquay Beach and Gatakers Bay before finishing at Scarness Park.

Run over three days, it includes the Barge to Beach swim race and Super Saturday.

The Super Saturday includes junior events including triathlons, aquathlon and mini-aquathlon.

These events are also used for Wide Bay and Capricornia School Sport teams.

Morris understands that the hard work is yet to be done as is placing a call out for a volunteer army to assist with the running of the event.

“We really need community support and if anyone is interested they can go to our Facebook page to volunteer,” he said.

Morris also wanted to remind people of temporary road closures on the Saturday and Sunday around the race course.