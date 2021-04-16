Full guest list of Prince Philip’s funeral revealed

With just 30 people attending, the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service will include close family, friends, and some unexpected distant relatives.

Prince Philip, the longest serving royal consort in British history, will be laid to rest this weekend. However due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions across the UK only 30 guests will attend the funeral. Here's who they are:

1. The Queen

Britain's longest-serving head of state, who was married to the duke for 73 years, will lead mourners as they gather in St George's Chapel on Saturday.

Elizabeth II has reigned for 69 years and faces the remainder of her time on the throne without her loyal consort at her side.

2. Charles, Prince of Wales

The Queen and Philip's eldest son, Prince Charles is Britain's longest-serving heir to the throne. The Duke of Cornwall will walk with other members of the royal family as they proceed behind the specially modified Land Rover carrying Philip's coffin through the castle grounds.

3. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, once a royal mistress and now a future Queen consort, will be supporting her husband Charles during his time of grief.

The duchess, who has carved out a royal role for herself promoting literacy and campaigning against domestic abuse, has been known for her down-to-earth and friendly nature, and will be a pillar of strength for the prince.

4. Anne, Princess Royal

Princess Anne, the Queen and Philip's only daughter, is often seen as the most hardworking member of the royal family.

The princess has the same no-nonsense abrupt attitude as her father. She is known for keeping to the same bouffant hairstyle for decades.

5. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne's second husband has been a long-time a familiar face at official royal engagements, but the dependable royal rarely takes centre stage.

The naval officer, who wed the princess in 1992, the same year she divorced her first spouse Captain Mark Phillips, has told of his and Anne's shared love of the sea, but admitted he does not share her affection for horses.

6. Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Prince Andrew will make his first appearance at an official royal event at the funeral since stepping down in 2019 from royal duties after his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager, said she was left "horrified and ashamed" after an alleged sexual encounter with the duke in London in 2001.

Prince Andrew, who was previously dubbed Air Miles Andy amid criticism of his globetrotting, denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson, will not attend the funeral despite still being close with many members of the royal family.

7. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Prince Edward, the Queen and Philip's youngest son, worked closely with his father on his Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.

8. Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward's wife Sophie was being hailed as a great source of comfort for the Queen as she mourns for Philip.

The monarch had a close relationship with the former PR executive, who has been visiting the Queen at Windsor in the days following Philip's death.

9. Peter Phillips

The 43-year-old is the eldest grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip, and the eldest child of the Princess Royal.

Mr Phillips, who has no royal titles, has the key role of walking between his cousins William and Harry in the funeral procession to the chapel.

He has two young daughters, but announced his divorce from wife Autumn last year. He also runs the UK arm of the events and sponsorship agency Sports and Entertainment Ltd (SEL)

Zara and Mike Tindall recently welcomed their third child. Picture: supplied

10. Zara Tindall

Anne's daughter gave birth to her third child - the Queen and Philip's 10th great-grandchild - less than four weeks ago.

She named her son Lucas Philip, with his middle name in honour of both the duke and husband Mike Tindall's father.

The champion equestrian rider won a silver medal in the London 2012 Olympics with Team GB.

11. Mike Tindall

Zara's husband Mike is a former England rugby player, known for his relaxed approach to life and stints on celebrity shows The Jump and Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.

He recently recounted the entertaining tale of how baby Lucas was born on the bathroom floor at home when there was not enough time for Zara to get to hospital, on a rugby podcast he co-hosts.

12. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Second in line to the throne William - the Prince of Wales and the late Diana, Princess of Wales's eldest son - paid tribute to his grandfather earlier this week, calling him an "extraordinary man".

Prince William and Prince Philip became closer following the untimely death of Princess Diana, with Prince Philip playing an active role in their childhood.

The funeral will be the first time the future monarch has been seen at an official event with his brother since Prince Harry quit as a senior royal and carried out his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

13. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Kate, a future Queen, will be at her husband William's side. It will be the first major royal funeral the duchess has attended since marrying into the family in 2011.

Seen as both calm and caring, Kate has taken to her royal role with ease over the years and is believed to have enjoyed a friendly relationship with Prince Philip.

14. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry has returned to the UK for the first time since stepping down as a senior working royal in 2020 to attend his grandfather's funeral.

The duke has been self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage. His wife, Meghan Markle, who is heavily pregnant with the couple's second child, will not attend the funeral after she was advised by medical experts not to fly.

Prince Harry's attendance is the first time he will have been seen publicly with the Windsors since he and Meghan accused an unnamed royal of making racist remarks about his son's skin tone before he was born, and claimed the institution had failed to support a suicidal Meghan Markle prior to the now infamous 'Megxit'.

15. Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The 32-year-old has a full-time job at Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm, where she is vice president of partnerships and strategy.

Prince Philip attended Princess Beatrice's 2020 wedding to Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, which took place on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Due to coronavirus restrictions, just 30 guests attended the celebration.

16. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice wed millionaire property tycoon Edo, a long-time family friend of the Yorks, in a secret lockdown ceremony last summer, wearing a repurposed gown of the Queen's.

Edo is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis. Beatrice is stepmother to his young son Wolfie.

Princess Eugenie with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their newborn son, August. Picture: Instagram

17. Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie is Andrew and Sarah's youngest daughter. Sadly, Prince Philip's death has come just weeks after the 31-year-old princess became a first-time mother.

Her son August has the middle name Philip in tribute to his great-grandfather.

Eugenie works as a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

18. Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie's husband is the European brand director of Casamigos Tequila, co-founded by the actor George Clooney.

Jack and Eugenie wed in St George's Chapel in 2018. Their ceremony, which was just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was attended by the Queen and Prince Philip, and was televised around the world. The Yorks were later criticised for the scale of the wedding, which some believed lead to Princess Beatrice seeking a quieter day.

19. Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise is the 17-year-old daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and was close to her grandparents, particularly the Queen.

She has embraced the pastimes associated with her grandfather, taking up carriage driving and starting her Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award. She is Prince Edward and Sophie's oldest child.

20. Viscount Severn

Lady Louise's brother, 13-year-old James is the youngest of Queen and Philip's grandchildren, and lives with his family at Bagshot Park, Surrey, 16 kilometres from Windsor Castle.

Mischievous James was seen prodding his sister on the back of her legs with a rubbish grabber when he attended a beach litter-picking engagement last year.

21. Earl of Snowdon

David Armstrong-Jones, formerly Viscount Linley, is the eldest child of the Queen's late sister Princess Margaret and her husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, who was titled the 1st Earl of Snowdon upon his marriage to Margaret.

David runs his own company making bespoke furniture under his professional name, David Linley, and separated from his wife Serena after 26 years in 2020.

22. Lady Sarah Chatto

Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah has a strong bond with the Queen, who is said to adore her only niece.

She keeps out of the royal limelight and is also said to be close to her cousin Charles, sharing a love of painting at Balmoral together.

23. Daniel Chatto

Lady Sarah Chatto's husband Daniel Chatto is an artist and former actor. Lady Sarah met Daniel on a sabbatical in India and they wed in 1994. The couple have two sons together.

24. Richard, Duke of Gloucester

A first cousin of the Queen, Richard cut short his career as an architect to devote his life to royal duties following the untimely death of his older brother in 1972.

Mostly operating behind the scenes away from the glare of the media, the Gloucesters, with the Kents and Princess Alexandra, are part of the band of minor royals formed of the Queen's cousins, who have supported the monarch and Prince Philip during her reign. Richard and the Queen's fathers were brothers.

25. Edward, Duke of Kent

Also the Queen's first cousin, Edward or "Steady Eddie" - as the royals reportedly call him - carries out his minor role within the family with a dutiful and reliable good grace.

He is perhaps best known for being President of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and presenting the Wimbledon trophies each summer.

26. Princess Alexandra

Princess Alexandra, another first cousin of the Queen, has devoted decades of her life to royal duty and charity work.

One of the most popular members of the family with royal relatives, the princess, 84, is loved for her kindness and warm nature.

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

Prince Bernhard, 50, is the grandson of Prince Philip's second sister Theodora, and a German prince by birth. While Prince Philip heralds from German and Greek royalty, much of his family lived in Germny and married into Germany royal houses.

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

Prince Donatus, 54, known as Don, is head of the house of Hesse into which the duke's younger sisters Cecilie and Sophie married. Both Cecilie and Sophie had ties to the Nazi Party during World War II, which Prince Philip became aware of when attending Cecile's funeral in Germany as a teenager.

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

Philipp, 52, is the grandson of the duke's elder sister Princess Margarita.

30. Countess Mountbatten, Penelope "Penny" Knatchbull

Previously known as Lady Romsey and later Lady Brabourne, Penny was the duke's carriage driving partner and one of his closest friends.

She is the wife of Earl Mountbatten, Norton Knatchbull, who is Prince Philip's godson and the grandson of Philip's beloved uncle the 1st Earl Mountbatten, who was murdered by the IRA in 1979.

