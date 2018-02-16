Full house expected for Maryborough first wildlife talk

WELL KNOWN: Councillor Robert Garland and Sara Gerdsen are looking forward to Alan Peebles' (centre) first wildlife talk in the Maryborough Library.

WELL KNOWN: Councillor Robert Garland and Sara Gerdsen are looking forward to Alan Peebles' (centre) first wildlife talk in the Maryborough Library. contributed

THE first wildlife talk to be held in Maryborough by ardent conservationist Alan Peebles will be held at the Maryborough Library next Friday.

This year marks the fourth year the Fraser Coast Branch of Wildlife Queensland has staged its extremely popular talks in the Hervey Bay Library.

"In February 2015 local wildlife lover Alan Peebles, with cockatoo on shoulder, gave the first wildlife library talk on birds,” branch member Diane Christensen said.

"As Robert Garland said on that day, 'He's more than a man in a pink shirt.' Accurately spoken, it has been proved.

"Over the following years, the branch has invited Alan back to showcase his DVDs.

"The subject matter varies from birds to reptiles and mammals. On each occasion the presentations never disappoint and are given to a full house.”

Ms Christensen said 2018 marked an innovative year for the library talks.

For the first time, visiting speakers will present the talks at the Maryborough Library on the last Friday of the month.

"Alan's presentation will be of the bird life he photographed on a trip to the Mackay region, including the Eungella National Park,” she said.

"Such country is a haven for coastal and rainforest birds. The national park is renowned with platypus sightings. Many a patient tourist has waited for that slight ripple that denotes their presence.

"We are hoping that Alan may have the odd anecdote to share with his audience.

"It is a forgone conclusion that Maryborough audiences will be just as captivated as the Bay's participants have been over the years.”

details

Fraser Coast Branch of Wildlife Queensland will host a wildlife talk at the Maryborough Library, Bazaar St, on Friday, February 23, at noon with guest speaker Alan Peebles

To reserve a booking, phone the library on 41905788