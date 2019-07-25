Full line-up for Caloundra Music Festival revealed

On stage with Cheap Fakes at a previous Caloundra Music Festival.

On stage with Cheap Fakes at a previous Caloundra Music Festival. John McCutcheon

A SENSATIONAL line-up for this year's Caloundra Music Festival has been announced, sending music lovers into a frenzy of excitement for the October event.

Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Cat Empire, Ben Lee The Veronicas are just some of the acts set to wow crowds from October 4-7.

You can also expect to see Coast treasure Bob Abbot & The Fabulous Green Machine grace the stage.

For mayor Bob Abbot will perform at this year's Caloundra Music Festival. Jason Dougherty

Festival director Richie Eyles said the 2019 festival program would have broad appeal including top Australian acts, exciting emerging artists and quality internationals.

"We always try to curate a line-up to please a range of musical pallets from our Australian headliners like Missy Higgins and The Cat Empire, to our international guests like Turkuaz and Prince's New Power Generation," he said.

Kate Miller-Heidke will return to Caloundra after wowing fans at Eurovision this year. Eurovision.tv

FULL LINE-UP FOR 2019 CALOUNDRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Adrian Eagle

Alisha Todd

Anna & Jordan

Baby Animals

Band of Frequencies

Bearfoot

Ben Lee

Bob Abbot & The Fabulous Green Machine

Bohemian Rogue

Bullhorn

Burger Joint

Cigany Weaver

Conrad Sewell

Cookin' on 3 Burners & Louis Baker

Dan Horne

Dave Orr Band

Diesel

Drapht

Fieu

Fight Ibis

Forrest Run

Ganggajang

Girl Friday

Gypsy Rumble

Harts Plays Hendrix

Hat Fitz & Cara

Hayley Grace & The Bay Collective

Hot Potato Band

Isabel Wood

James Reyne

Jasmine Caston

Jason Daniels

Jet

Joan as Police Woman

Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Karlou

Kate Miller-Heidke

Kayso Grande

Khan Harrison

Majun Bu

Missy Higgins

Motor Ace

Mufassa & The Pride

Natalie Gillespie

Nathan Cavaleri

Nyssa Ray

Pocketlove

Port Royal

Regurgitator

Resin Dogs

Rhythm Culture

Sahara Beck

Sampa the Great

Seeker Lover Keeper

Stomping Ivories

The Bat Dad Orchestra

The Barleyshakes

The Barren Spinsters

The Cat Empire

The Dreggs

The Kitty Kats

The New Power Generation

The Superjesus

The Veronicas

Thunder Fox

Tim Gaze & The Outro

Toxic Fox

Tuka

Turkuaz

Volcanic Lovers

Wendy Matthews & Grace Knight

Visit www.caloundramusicfestival.com.