FULL LIST: Australia Day events on the Fraser Coast

AUSTRALIA Day on the Fraser Coast is set to be bigger than ever, with plenty of events being held across the region.



From citizenship ceremonies to sausage sizzles, this is how you can enjoy yourself on the day.



Maryborough



AUSTRALIA Day will be celebrated in Maryborough with a free community barbecue on the City Hall Green from 7am. Afterwards, Australiana games will be played.



Across the region there will be plenty of celebrations.



Poona



POONA will also have activities from 9am, with plenty of kids' games including sprints, three-legged races, relay races, a tennis competition, cricket, indoor bowls, a pool competition, darts and golf.



Burrum Heads



IN BURRUM Heads, an event will be held from 6.30am, with a sausage sizzle and flag-raising ceremony. Village Voices, the local choir, will perform traditional Australian songs and the anthem.



Australia Day Awards



AT HERVEY Bay Community Centre, a breakfast will be held from 7.30am to 8.45am. At 9am a citizenship ceremony will be held, welcoming newcomers to the region and country. At 9.30am, the annual Fraser Coast Australia Day Awards will be announced.



Historical museum



VISITORS to the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum celebration will also experience the interplay among trades, village life and the museum with many historical displays, exhibits and hands-on activities that bring history to life.



This year the team at the village will also have demonstrations and activities including whip making, rope making, corn shelling, rope splicing demonstrations, spinners and weavers, sheep shearing, 1903 Oldsmobile rides, spinning paintings, vintage cars and motorcycles and much more. The event starts at 9am.



River Heads



RIVER Heads knows how to do Australia Day in style. From 11am there will be a flag-raising ceremony, music, bush poetry, great food and ice-cold Australian beverages. Don't miss out on great Aussie entertainment.



Toogoom



THE celebration of Australia Day will start at the Toogoom Community Association grounds from 11.30am with the flag-raising ceremony together with speeches and then the singing of the National Anthem.



Lunch will be served in the community hall followed by entertainment, fun, and games for all the family in the hall and grounds.



Scarness Park



THE Family Fun Day at Scarness Park will include games, prizes, live music, displays of vintage motor bikes, rural fire brigade, stationary engines, whip maker, children's rides, ferris wheel, climbing wall, pig train and jumping castle. Sausage sizzle, burgers, lamingtons, soft drinks, ice-cream and coffee will be available for purchase.



Tiaro



IN TIARO an event will be held at Memorial Park beside the Royal Hotel.



The event will start at 10am and finish about 3pm. There will be a sausage sizzle, steak sandwiches, hot chips and much more. Games will be held for kids as well, including toad races, pie eating competitions, thong throwing and a colouring-in competition. There will also be a free jumping castle and free laser tag at the event, which is hosted by the Social Club of Tiaro and Surrounds.

