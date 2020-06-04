FULL LIST: Coast pubs and clubs where you can grab a drink

HERE'S a full list of pubs and clubs that are currently open on the Fraser Coast.

It comes as restrictions were further eased earlier this week, with the number of patrons allowed at venues increased from 10 to 20.

Pubs with separate areas can allow up to 20 people in each separate area if the areas are big enough.

Queenslanders can now travel throughout the state under the new restrictions.

Torquay Hotel

The Torquay Hotel is offering dine-in meals for lunch and dinner.

It is set to reopen separate areas to allow more people to use the venue.

Bookings are essential because numbers are limited.

Call 4125 2266.

The Beach House Hotel

The Beach House Hotel remains closed to patrons, but is doing takeaway meals.

Its bottle shop is also open.

Call 4196 9374 to find out more about the business's takeaway options.

The Bay Central Tavern

The tavern will reopen from Friday.

It will be segregated into seven areas, allowing 20 patrons in each "pod".

Patrons will be able to enjoy a drink or a meal.

To book a table or find out more, call 4124 1177.

The Carriers Arm

The hotel's bar and dining areas are currently closed.

But takeaway meals are available and bottleshop remain open.

To find out more call 4122 6666.

The Bayswater Hotel

The hotel currently remains closed to the public.

Old Sydney Hotel

The hotel will reopen from 12pm on Friday.

Online bookings will be available soon.

To find out more, call 4121 3307.

White Lion Hotel

Extensive renovations are currently underway at the White Lion Hotel in Maryborough.

It is expected to reopen in mid July.

The bottleshop remains open.

Criterion Hotel

The pub and night club is closed until further notice.

The Federal Hotel

The owners of the Federal Hotel are hoping to open for dining either this month or next month.

It has been offering takeaway drinks at limited times.

To find out more, call 4122 4711.

Hervey Bay RSL

The Hervey Bay RSL is hoping to re-open on July 10.

Maryborough RSL

The RSL is closed until further notice.

Granville Tavern

Closed until further notice.

Grand Hotel, Howard

The hotel is reopening on Friday, but bookings will be necessary.

Call 4129 4906.

Miners Arms Hotel

The Miners Arms Hotel is open for dining in.

Bookings are preferred but not essential.

Only 20 customers can be inside the hotel at a time.

Royal Hotel, Tiaro

The hotel is open.

A maximum of 20 patrons are allowed inside the venue.

Social distancing measures are in place.

The Hideaway Hotel, Tiaro

The hotel has been refreshed and will reopen when restrictions are lifted.

The Gundy Pub

Has reopened with the required restrictions and social distancing in place.

Maryborough Sports Club

Closed until further notice.

The Clubhouse Hervey Bay

The Clubhouse will open from June 10.

The club will operate from 10am to 3pm, Wednesday to Saturday.

Numbers will be limited to 20 patrons per area for dining.

The gaming room will be closed because of current restrictions.

To make a booking, call 4124 1177.

Westside Tavern

Remains closed until further notice.

The Aussie Hotel

Remains closed until further notice.

Lamington Hotel

The Lamington Hotel continues to offer takeaway meals.

To order, call 4123 2411.

Hervey Bay Hotel

The Hervey Bay Hotel is currently renovating.

It remains closed until further notice.

Kondari Hotel

The Kondari has reopened for meals and the public bar will reopen on Friday.

Call 4125 5477 for more information or to make a booking.

Craignish Hotel and Country Club

Closed until further notice.

Hervey Bay Boat Club

The Boat Club remains closed until further notice.

Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving Club

The club is closed until further notice.

Burrum Heads Hotel

The hotel is currently doing takeaway meals.

To place an order, call 4129 5277.

*Note: These details are changing constantly as restrictions are eased. If anything has changed at your venue, call Carlie Walker on 4120 1053 to update the story.