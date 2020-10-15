FULL LIST: Coast roads set to be resurfaced by council

The program starts this month and will target five major thoroughfares in Hervey Bay.

THE Fraser Coast council will spend $840,000 on an asphalt resurfacing program in Hervey Bay to provide safer roads for the community.

The program starts this month and will target five major thoroughfares in the Bay, Cr Phil Truscott said.

The project sites are:

• Banksia Park Drive (80m west of Cassia Ave to Shelley Street) - October 15;

• Boat Harbour Drive Service Road (between O'Rourke Street and Main Street) - October 18;

• Tooth Street (Old Maryborough Road to Dover Street) - October 21;

• Long Street (Warrego Drive to Kehlet Street) - October 22;

• Long Street (Kehlet Street to Halcro Street) - October 23;

• Long Street (Warrego Drive to Kehlet Street) - October 27;

• Long Street (Kehlet Street to Martin Street) - October 28, and;

• Long Street (Martin Street to Ocean Blue Boulevard) - October 29.

"The project will involve grinding the existing asphalt away and replacing it with a new surface," Cr Truscott said.

"The streets were selected following inspections undertaken as part of Council's ongoing asset monitoring program.

"These roads carry a lot of traffic, especially Long Street, which was used as a detour during the reconstruction of the Point Vernon Esplanade."

The $840,000 contract has been awarded to Boral Resources Pty Ltd.

"We anticipate that work will start in October and be completed by the end of November, weather permitting."

"In the budget this year, the council allocated $40.8 million for roads, bridges and drainage and $2.6 million for footpaths and bikeways as part of our efforts to ensure we have a safe, healthy and active community."

Most of the work will be carried out between 6am and 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday.

The works on the Boat Harbour Drive Service Road will be carried out between 5am and 3pm on Sunday, October 18.

Council will also be carrying out asphalt crack sealing works on a range of roads in Craignish, Burrum Heads, Tinana and Kawungan in coming weeks.

Traffic diversions will be in place at times with the work part of standard maintenance to extend the life of the asphalt pavement.