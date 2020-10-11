Full list: Every finalist in prestigious Qld teaching awards

Queensland's most outstanding teachers have been recognised for their profound impact on Sunshine State schools with thirty finalists named in the state's most prestigious teaching accolade.

The finalists vying for the Queensland College of Teachers (QCT) TEACHX Awards, which are sponsored by The Courier-Mail, have been revealed.

Dell Rathbone at West Moreton Anglican College.

Queensland Teachers are recognised as finalists for their work in connecting pupils with NASA, teaching drone piloting and podcasting, encouraging students to save the Great Barrier Reef and endangered animals, and sharing hundreds of YouTube lessons to help others during COVID-19.

Among the teachers nominated for the top gong is 82-year-old Dell Rathbone, a trailblazing teacher who has educated three generations of students in her 65-year career.

After signing up to become a teacher at 14, Ms Rathbone has taught in schools across Brisbane, Texas, Western Queensland and Ipswich, and is a finalist for the Outstanding Contribution to Teaching Award.

She has innovated teaching for students in extreme poverty with no resources, and adapted teaching methods for students who struggled in the classroom before Autism was recognised in the medical community and greatly influenced bringing about more inclusive education.

Since 1994, Ms Rathbone has worked at West Moreton Anglican College (WestMAC) where she has held countless roles, including Head of ESL and Learning Support, helping students' with diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

WestMAC Deputy Principal Janelle Lecinski said Ms Rathbone was a stalwart of the Ipswich educational community who had a profound impact on her students.

"She is the teacher who arrives at a private residence to quietly place a four-leaf clover and well wishes on the windscreen of a student's car on the morning of a stats exam," Ms Lecinski said.

"She is the teacher who walks beside a student whose journey with unexpected vision impairment commences in Year 9 and who graduates with unimagined success.

"She is the teacher who three times a week tutors beside the hospital bed of a student whose mental health issues confine her to a specialist ward for most of Year 12."

On being nominated for the award Ms Rathbone said it was "quite staggering."

"I have never thought I did anything particularly great, I'm just extremely fortunate that there is someone happy to employ me because we live in an age that some people just get discarded along the way," she said.

"The job has changed a lot, I think it's a marvellous career opportunity for women now … I enjoy the job, the kids keep me in the job."

QCT Board Chair Emeritus Professor Wendy Patton said the 2020 TEACHX Awards congratulated the exceptional work of teachers across Queensland, especially amid COVID-19.

"We saw teachers rapidly flip the way they taught to ensure students received the best education possible during the COVID-19 remote learning period," she said.

"We saw an increased appreciation of the crucial role that teachers play in their communities, and we'd like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate a teacher or school leader in our awards."

The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on October 29 on the eve of World Teachers' Day celebrations in Queensland.

FULL LIST OF FINALISTS REVEALED:

Outstanding Contribution to Teaching

John Alloway, Ignatius Park College

John Aloizos, Yeronga State High School

Ping Ding, Marsden State High School

Pearl Donovan, Queensland Academies Health Sciences Campus

Dell Rathbone, West Moreton Anglican College

Outstanding Contribution to School Community

Chantelle Amson, Nambour Special School

Ron Armstrong, The Cathedral College

Carly Bell, Clermont State High School

Cathy Nixon, Cairns West State School

Margaret Sherrington, Mabel Park State High School

Excellence in Beginning to Teach

Peita Bates, Maryborough State High School

Alexandra Calligaris, Maroochydore State High School

Matalena Daniells, Centenary State High School

Sophie Gruhl, Mabel Park State High School

Michael King, John Paul College

Excellence in Teaching

Jodi Audoss, Silkstone State School

Song Huang, Yeronga State High School

Cecilia Kovacic, Maryborough State High School

Matthew Lourigan, Loreto College

Joel Speranza, Ormiston College

Innovation in Teaching

Amy Freeman, Mackay District Special School

Gavin Jones, Mabel Park State High School

Cameron Lynch, Marsden State High School

Brett Murphy, Belgian Gardens State School

Christopher Pacey, St Patrick's College, Townsville

Excellent Leadership in Teaching and Learning

Donald Cameron, Marsden State High School

Susan Dalton, Miami State High School

Keith Graham, Rochedale State School

Ben Habermehl, Yeronga State High School

Meredith Wenta, Kirwan State High School

