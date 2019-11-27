Menu
Michael Hartley has been training at Hawthorn in the lead-up to the draft.
AFL

Full list: former AFL players hoping for draft lifeline

by Tim Michell
26th Nov 2019 9:46 AM
A HOST of players with AFL experience have nominated for this year's AFL draft.

More than 50 players previously listed by AFL clubs are among the 843 nominations, including likely preseason draftees Michael Hartley (Hawthorn) and Jack Martin (Gold Coast).

Several players have been training with their clubs in the hope of being redrafted or rookie listed, including veteran defender Lynden Dunn (Collingwood), father-son player Oscar Brownless (Geelong) and the mid-season draft's No.1 pick, Josh Deluca (Carlton).

Former Collingwood defender Sam Murray is desperate for an AFL lifeline and has interest from Richmond, GWS Giants and Melbourne, while ex-Port Adelaide forward Jesse Palmer and former Sydney player Sam Fisher impressed in the VFL this year for Northern Blues.

Other prominent names hoping for another chance include Lachlan Henderson (Geelong), Jeff Garlett (Melbourne) and Fletcher Roberts (Western Bulldogs).

Former high draft pick Blaine Boekhorst and ex-Geelong and Sydney goalkicker Daniel Menzel are also hoping to be picked up.

The national draft starts at 7pm (AEDT) on Wednesday and will finish on Thursday.

Veteran defender Lynden Dunn could be rookie-listed by Collingwood.
Players previously listed by AFL clubs who have nominated:

Brendon Ah Chee (West Coast)

Matthew Allen (West Coast)

Ryan Bastinac (Brisbane Lions)

Patrick Bines (West Coast)

Hamish Brayshaw (West Coast)

Keegan Brooksby (West Coast)

Oscar Brownless (Geelong)

Brayden Crossley (Gold Coast)

Ben Crocker (Collingwood)

Josh Deluca (Carlton)

Blaine Boekhorst (Carlton)

Jordan Cunico (Geelong)

Hugh Dixon (Fremantle)

Lynden Dunn (Collingwood)

Matt Eagles (Brisbane Lions)

Todd Elton (Richmond)

Jack Martin is destined for Carlton via the preseason draft.
Jeff Garlett (Melbourne)

Sam Fisher (Sydney)

Jordan Foote (Sydney)

Will Fordham (North Melbourne)

Brady Gray (Fremantle)

Jesse Glass-McCasker (Carlton)

Mitch Hallahan (Hawthorn/Gold Coast)

Matthew Hammelman (Brisbane Lions)

Darren Minchington (Hawthorn)

Michael Hartley (Essendon)

Lachlan Henderson (Geelong)

Mitch Hibberd (North Melbourne)

Cody Hirst (Sydney)

Aidyn Johnson (Port Adelaide)

Dion Johnstone (Melbourne)

Tom Jok (Essendon)

Ben Keays (Brisbane Lions)

Riley Grundy (Port Adelaide)

Matthew Lobbe (Carlton/Port Adelaide)

Jake Long (Essendon)

Corey Lyons (Brisbane Lions)

Jack Maibaum (Sydney Swans)

Jack Martin (Gold Coast)

Tom McKenzie (North Melbourne)

Sam McLarty (Collingwood)

Connor Menadue (Richmond)

Daniel Menzel (Sydney/Geelong)

Teia Miles (Hawthorn)

Callum Moore (Richmond)

Nathan Mullenger-McHugh (Western Bulldogs)

Sam Murray (Collingwood)

Kurt Mutimer (West Coast)

Tom North (Fremantle)

Ryan Nyhuis (Fremantle)

Nick O'Kearney (St Kilda)

Tony Olango (West Coast)

Jesse Palmer (Port Adelaide)

Luke Partington (West Coast)

Lewis Pierce (St Kilda)

Toby Pink (Sydney Swans)

Kai Pudney (Port Adelaide)

Brodie Riach (West Coast)

Bailey Rice (St Kilda)

Fletcher Roberts (Western Bulldogs)

Nick Robertson (Brisbane Lions)

Josh Schoenfeld (Gold Coast)

Angus Schumacher (Carlton)

Tom Sheridan (GWS/Fremantle)

Matt Signorello (Adelaide)

Sam Skinner (Brisbane Lions)

Archie Smith (Brisbane Lions)

Josh Smith (Collingwood/West Coast)

Zach Sproule (GWS Giants)

Jack Trengove (Melbourne/Port Adelaide)

Jake Stein (GWS Giants)

Dillon Viojo-Rainbow (Carlton)

Lukas Webb (Western Bulldogs)

Brandon White (St Kilda)

Harrison Wigg (Adelaide/Gold Coast)

Reuben William (Brisbane Lions)

Boyd Woodcock (Port Adelaide)

