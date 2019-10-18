FULL LIST: Finalists named in prestigious Coast awards

THE Fraser Coast's annual Business and Tourism awards have received a record number of entries as the full list of finalists have been named.

More than 100 entrants applied to be recognised across 24 categories for being best in their field this year.

The categories of Customer Service, Young Achiever, Fraser Coast New Business and Professional and New Business had the largest number of entries.

The awards, now in their eight year presented by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events in partnership with the local Chambers of Commerce, were made easier to enter this year with a simplified online entry form.

Training workshops were also available on how to enter the awards.

FCTE general manager Martin Simons said the awards were an important opportunity for the business community to pay tribute to the best.

"As well as rewarding the innovators making a difference to the Fraser Coast economy," he said.

The newly named 'Con Souvlis Young Achiever Award' has been expanded this year to include a $1500 bursary and a customised 1-year mentorship offered by Mr Souvlis's daughter Shanna Souvlis.

Mr Simons said the top award, Best Fraser Coast Business, was chosen from category winners.

Awards for long term achievement, the John Craig-Gardiner Memorial, Chamber President's Award and a hall of fame inductee would also be revealed with category winners at a gala function in the Carriers Arms Hotel in Maryborough on November 1.

Celebrations will start with cocktails at 6.30pm and buses will be provided for those attending from Hervey Bay.

2019 FRASER COAST BUSINESS AND TOURISM FINALISTS

Bar and Club Dining

Carriers Arms Hotel

Room #273

Best Dining Experience

The Vinyard Wine Bar and Restaurant

Carriers Arms Hotel

The Front Room

Best Fraser Coast New Business

Replenish Refill

World Treasure Designs

Tiaro Christmas Cottage

Charity & Not for Profit

We Care 2 Inc.

PCYC Hervey Bay

Zephy Street Performing Arts Community Theatre Inc (Z-Pac Inc)

Camping, Caravan & RV Parks

Fraser Coast RV Park

Pier Caravan Park

Discovery Parks Fraser Street - Hervey Bay

Customer Service

Alowishus Delicious

Serenity Skin Spa

Hyne Timber

Resort and Deluxe Accommodation

Kingfisher Bay Resort

Aqua Aqua Luxury Penthouses

Fraser Island Waiuta Retreat

Education Provider

Maryborough State High School

Riverside Christian College

St James Lutheran College

Restaurants or Cafe

Alowishus Delicious

The Vinyard Wine Bar and Restaurant

71 Wharf

Retailing

World Treasure Designs

SeaLink Fraser Island

Tiaro Christmas Cottage

Tourism - Land Based

Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum

Fraser Dingo 4wd Adventures

Zero Alpha Paintball

Tourism - Marine Based

Blue Dolphin Marine Tours

Pacific Whale Foundation Eco Adventures Australia

Whalesong Cruises

Events and Events Management

FraserPop Pop Cultural Festival

Timeless Mary (Steampunk)

Maryborough City Progress Association Inc

General Accommodation

Sanctuary Lakes Fauna Retreat

Hervey Bay Colonial Lodge/Hervey Bayline Motel

Sunseeker Motel

Health Provider

Southern Cross Support Services

St Stephen's Hospital

Bayside Physiotherapy

Innovation

Chad's Recycling

Lioness Runway

Coastal Skip Bin Hire

Marketing

SeaLink Fraser Island

Serenity Skin Spa

JR Marketing Group Pty Ltd

Online Retailing

The Pop Up Party Co.

FROG Organic Boxes

Elizabeth Pohlmann Photography

Primary Industries and Agri-Business

Lychee Divine

Chad's Recycling

Strawberries on South

Professional and Small Business Services

Southern Cross Support Services

DSB Property Management

Equenti Leadership & Learning

Trade and Manufacturing

Vivere Homes

Climate Control Systems

Toogoom Hair Studio

Coastal Skip Bin Hire

Fraser Coast Young Achiever of the Year

Damien Estreich

Daniel Hunt

Leigh West

Hall of Fame inductee