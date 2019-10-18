FULL LIST: Finalists named in prestigious Coast awards
THE Fraser Coast's annual Business and Tourism awards have received a record number of entries as the full list of finalists have been named.
More than 100 entrants applied to be recognised across 24 categories for being best in their field this year.
The categories of Customer Service, Young Achiever, Fraser Coast New Business and Professional and New Business had the largest number of entries.
The awards, now in their eight year presented by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events in partnership with the local Chambers of Commerce, were made easier to enter this year with a simplified online entry form.
Training workshops were also available on how to enter the awards.
FCTE general manager Martin Simons said the awards were an important opportunity for the business community to pay tribute to the best.
"As well as rewarding the innovators making a difference to the Fraser Coast economy," he said.
The newly named 'Con Souvlis Young Achiever Award' has been expanded this year to include a $1500 bursary and a customised 1-year mentorship offered by Mr Souvlis's daughter Shanna Souvlis.
Mr Simons said the top award, Best Fraser Coast Business, was chosen from category winners.
Awards for long term achievement, the John Craig-Gardiner Memorial, Chamber President's Award and a hall of fame inductee would also be revealed with category winners at a gala function in the Carriers Arms Hotel in Maryborough on November 1.
Celebrations will start with cocktails at 6.30pm and buses will be provided for those attending from Hervey Bay.
2019 FRASER COAST BUSINESS AND TOURISM FINALISTS
Bar and Club Dining
- Carriers Arms Hotel
- Room #273
Best Dining Experience
- The Vinyard Wine Bar and Restaurant
- Carriers Arms Hotel
- The Front Room
Best Fraser Coast New Business
- Replenish Refill
- World Treasure Designs
- Tiaro Christmas Cottage
Charity & Not for Profit
- We Care 2 Inc.
- PCYC Hervey Bay
- Zephy Street Performing Arts Community Theatre Inc (Z-Pac Inc)
Camping, Caravan & RV Parks
- Fraser Coast RV Park
- Pier Caravan Park
- Discovery Parks Fraser Street - Hervey Bay
Customer Service
- Alowishus Delicious
- Serenity Skin Spa
- Hyne Timber
Resort and Deluxe Accommodation
- Kingfisher Bay Resort
- Aqua Aqua Luxury Penthouses
- Fraser Island Waiuta Retreat
Education Provider
- Maryborough State High School
- Riverside Christian College
- St James Lutheran College
Restaurants or Cafe
- Alowishus Delicious
- The Vinyard Wine Bar and Restaurant
- 71 Wharf
Retailing
- World Treasure Designs
- SeaLink Fraser Island
- Tiaro Christmas Cottage
Tourism - Land Based
- Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum
- Fraser Dingo 4wd Adventures
- Zero Alpha Paintball
Tourism - Marine Based
- Blue Dolphin Marine Tours
- Pacific Whale Foundation Eco Adventures Australia
- Whalesong Cruises
Events and Events Management
- FraserPop Pop Cultural Festival
- Timeless Mary (Steampunk)
- Maryborough City Progress Association Inc
General Accommodation
- Sanctuary Lakes Fauna Retreat
- Hervey Bay Colonial Lodge/Hervey Bayline Motel
- Sunseeker Motel
Health Provider
- Southern Cross Support Services
- St Stephen's Hospital
- Bayside Physiotherapy
Innovation
- Chad's Recycling
- Lioness Runway
- Coastal Skip Bin Hire
Marketing
- SeaLink Fraser Island
- Serenity Skin Spa
- JR Marketing Group Pty Ltd
Online Retailing
- The Pop Up Party Co.
- FROG Organic Boxes
- Elizabeth Pohlmann Photography
Primary Industries and Agri-Business
- Lychee Divine
- Chad's Recycling
- Strawberries on South
Professional and Small Business Services
- Southern Cross Support Services
- DSB Property Management
- Equenti Leadership & Learning
Trade and Manufacturing
- Vivere Homes
- Climate Control Systems
- Toogoom Hair Studio
- Coastal Skip Bin Hire
Fraser Coast Young Achiever of the Year
- Damien Estreich
- Daniel Hunt
- Leigh West
Hall of Fame inductee
- Hyne Timber