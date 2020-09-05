FULL LIST: Fraser Coast formal dates confirmed

Brock McMahon and Cassidy Heffernan arrive at the Brolga Theatre for the St Mary's College formal.

Brock McMahon and Cassidy Heffernan arrive at the Brolga Theatre for the St Mary's College formal.

FORMAL season is upon us and even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show must go on.

St Mary's College has already held its formal, with dozens of students enjoying their night at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre - while keeping a safe social distance, of course.

Other schools across the region are set to follow suit, celebrating their students' achievements during the year.

St James Lutheran College

The Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on September 17.

Fraser Coast Anglican College

The Anglican college will have its formal on September 18.

Maryborough State High School

The Maryborough school will have its formal on October 8.

Xavier Catholic College

The college will hold its formal October 16.

Aldridge State High School

The high school will have its formal on November 17.

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school will not hold a formal this year.