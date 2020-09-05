FULL LIST: Fraser Coast formal dates confirmed
FORMAL season is upon us and even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the show must go on.
St Mary's College has already held its formal, with dozens of students enjoying their night at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre - while keeping a safe social distance, of course.
Other schools across the region are set to follow suit, celebrating their students' achievements during the year.
St James Lutheran College
The Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on September 17.
Fraser Coast Anglican College
The Anglican college will have its formal on September 18.
Maryborough State High School
The Maryborough school will have its formal on October 8.
Xavier Catholic College
The college will hold its formal October 16.
Aldridge State High School
The high school will have its formal on November 17.
Hervey Bay State High School
The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.
Urangan State High School
The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.
Riverside Christian College
The school will hold its formal on November 20.
Hervey Bay Special School
Hervey Bay school will hold its formal on November 20.
Bayside Christian College
The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.
Maryborough Special School
The school will host a graduation event for its students.
Carinity Education Glendyne
The school will not hold a formal this year.