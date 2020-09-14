FULL LIST: Fraser Coast’s winning trainers

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council and Kirami Residential Aged Care Home have been named among the regional winners at the Queensland Training Awards.

The council won the award for largest employer of the year, while Kirami claimed the award for medium employer of the year.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said there were 33 finalists for the North Coast region with 11 winners announced this week that will go on to the state awards this month.

"In the North Coast region Trainee of the Year winner Breanna Cassidy commenced and business traineeship and it's great to hear she is continuing her learning journey and is now undertaking an apprenticeship in Graphic Prepress," he said.

"We also have Apprentice of the Year winner Braden Hellmuth who was drawn back to his love of agriculture after completing science studies at university, he then made the decision to undertake a diesel mechanic apprenticeship and he is now Engineering and IT Manager."

"We have some amazing winners from our small, medium and large employer award categories that work in a range of industries - from hairdressers, mechanics and a saddlery through to hotels, aged care homes, mental health service providers, mining operators and local councils.

"Congratulations to each and every one of you."

Minister Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said while this year's event was unlike past celebrations, with an online ceremony being held, it continued to recognise the highest achieving individuals, organisations and projects in Queensland's training system.

"These awards shine a spotlight on our top achievers in training from across the state and it's fantastic to announce the regional winners in the Queensland Training Awards," Ms Fentiman said.

"I congratulate our winners and finalists from more than 700 nominations across a broad range of skills and industries from seven Queensland regions.

"And all of them play an important role in ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed for the jobs now and into the future.

"It's been a tough year for everyone but the Palaszczuk Government is committed to backing every Queenslander through quality training opportunities.

"As we Unite and Recover for Queensland Jobs, we know that training and skilling will be critical."

Full list of North Coast region winners

Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year:

Braden Hellmuth

Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year:

Breanna Cassidy

Vocational Student of the Year:

Morgan Engstrom

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year:

Taylah Leeson

School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year:

Delaney Simpson

Equity VET Student of the Year:

Delaney Simpson

VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year:

Michelle Clements

Community Training Initiative of the Year:

IFYS Ltd

Large Employer of the Year:

Fraser Coast Regional Council

Medium Employer of the Year:

Kirami Residential Aged Care Home

Small Employer of the Year:

Hair Review Qld Pty Ltd