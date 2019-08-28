Menu
Full list: NAPLAN improvement scores for every school

by and Stephanie Bennett and Geoff Egan
28th Aug 2019 4:32 PM
FROM Roma to Mackay, Toowoomba to the Atherton Tablelands - schools across Queensland have bucked the state's downward trend and showed strong improvements in this year's NAPLAN test results.

A Courier-Mail analysis tracking student scores between NAPLAN tests found St Teresa's College in Abergowrie, located in the state's north, recorded the highest improvement for high school students.

Noosa Pengari Steiner School, St Saviour's College in Toowoomba, Whitsunday Christian College and Blackheath and Thornburgh College in Charters Towers rounded out the Top 5.

For primary school students Aurukun State School emerged as the top improver, followed by Lowood State School, Esk State School and Seville Road State School.

Schools in Roma, Kallangur, Bundaberg, Mackay and Wacol also recorded strong improvements.

SEE HOW EVERY SCHOOL SCORED FOR IMPROVEMENT

*Note: Only schools with more than 20 students enrolled are counted*

FULL LIST: HOW EVERY QLD SCHOOL PERFORMED

TOP 50 BEST NAPLAN SCHOOLS REVEALED

TOP 50 MOST IMPROVED SCHOOLS REVEALED

