Full list of AFL Qld Schools Cup games being live streamed
THE AFL Queensland Schools Cup State Finals starting on October 18 will be live streamed by The Courier-Mail and this website for the first time.
This is the October 18 field No. 1 preliminary final draw
ALL GAMES BEING LIVESTREAMED
Senior female (11.30am), Narangba Valley SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS;
Junior male (1pm), Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS;
Junior inclusion (2.45pm), Sunshine Coast Region v Ryan Catholic College;
Senior female (4.15pm), Miami SHS v The Cathedral College;
Senior male (5.45pm), Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v St Augustine's College.
Sunday fixtures will not be finalised until after the completion of the Friday preliminary finals - but the junior boys and senior girls and boys finals will all be livestreamed among the 5 live games that day.
This year a record 600 teams encompassing 11,844 students started in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup.
SCHOOLS INVOLVED
Primary Male Division (Padua College, Marymount Primary School, Stella Maris Primary School, Ryan Catholic College);
Primary Female Division (St Mary's Primary School Ipswich, Hillcrest Christian College, Walkervale State School, Kirwan State School);
Junior Male Division (Mountain Creek SHS, Helensvale SHS, St Augustine's College, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS);
Junior Female Division (Varsity State College, Kedron SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Ryan Catholic College);
Senior Male Division (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Mountain Creek SHS, St Augustine's College, Helensvale SHS);
Senior Female Division (Miami SHS, Narangba Valley SHS, The Cathedral College, Palm Beach Currumbin)
Junior Male Inclusion (Year 7-9 players identified as having a disability under the Education Adjustment Program)
Senior Male Inclusion (Year 10-12 players).
Only games from field No. 1 will be livestreamed across both days of competition.