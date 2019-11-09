Full list of bushfire warnings

MULTIPLE dangerous bushfires continue to threaten properties around the southeast, with residents in some areas being told to leave their properties immediately.

FULL LIST:

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Lower Beechmont bushfire as at 6.00am Sat 9 Nov

Bushfire warning level: EMERGENCY WARNING

QFES advises there is a bushfire in the Lower Beachmont area. Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

Currently a large bushfire is impacting North Road, Freemans Road and Outlook Avenue. It is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Hellfire Pass.

Conditions are now very dangerous, and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost, and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

People leaving the area can evacuate in a southerly direction via North Road onto Beachmont Road towards Nerang.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Nerang Bicentennial Community Centre at 833 Southport Nerang Road.

Residents on the southern end of Beechmont Road, Gretty Lane, Loop Road, Bottletree Lane, Ferntree Lane, Tarlington Road and Brushbox Road should also be ready to take action.

LEAVE NOW: Thornton and Lefthand Branch (south of Laidley) bushfire as at 5.50am Sat 9 Nov

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

QFES advises there is a bushfire in Thornton and Lefthand Branch and conditions are getting worse.

Currently a dangerous fire is travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Main Camp Creek Road. It is impacting Main Camp Creek Road now. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Clumber and Moogerah (south of Boonah) bushfire as at 5.45am Sat 9 Nov

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

QFES advises there is a bushfire in Clumber and Moogerah (south of Boonah) and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 5.45am Saturday 9 November, a large fire is burning between Wilson Road and Spicers Gap Road, Clumber, and Croftby Road and Wild Cattle Creek Road, Moogerah. It is expected to impact Wilson Road and Spicers Gap Road, Clumber, and Croftby Road and Wild Cattle Creek Road, Moogerah. The fire could have a significant impact on the community.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Residents self-evacuating from Wilson Road and Spicers Gap Road, Clumber, should make their way towards Aratula via Lake Moogerah Road and the Cunningham Highway. Residents along Wild Cattle Creek Road and Croftby Road should make their way towards Mount Alford via Lake Moogerah Road.

BUSHFIRE UPDATE: The RFS have confirmed that at least 100 homes have been lost so far in the NSW bushfire emergency. Three people remain unaccounted for, and more than 30 are injured. #9News pic.twitter.com/pu2AxoBcbD — Nine News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) November 8, 2019



PREPARE TO LEAVE: Tewantin (part of Cooroibah bushfire) as at 4.30am Sat 9 Nov

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

QFES advises there is a bushfire in Cooroibah, travelling towards Tewantin and Noosa North Shore and conditions could get worse.

You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

Currently as at 4.30am a fire in Cooroibah is travelling in a southerly direction towards Tewantin. It is likely to impact Tewantin.

The progress of the fire has slowed in part due to a period of more favourable weather conditions. However, a forecast wind change later in the morning is expected to cause conditions to deteriorate once more. Crews remain on the fireground fighting the fire, patrolling the area and monitoring the situation.

Separate warnings are in place for residents north of Cooroy Noosa Road (Cooroibah/Tewantin, formerly Teewah) and Noosa North Shore.

Residents in those areas must follow the directions in those warnings and the directions of

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Noosa North Shore bushfire (part of Cooroibah bushfire) as at 4.20am Sat 9 Nov 2019 4:20 AM

Bushfire warning level: EMERGENCY WARNING

QFES advises there is a bushfire in Cooroibah travelling towards Tewantin and Noosa North Shore. Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Currently as at 4.20am a fire continues to travel in a southerly direction from Cooroibah towards Tewantin and Noosa North Shore. It is expected to impact Noosa North Shore. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

The progress of the fire has slowed in part due to a period of more favourable weather conditions. However, a forecast wind change later in the morning is expected to cause conditions to deteriorate once more. Crews remain on the fireground fighting the fire, patrolling the area and monitoring the situation.

Separate warnings are in place for residents north of Cooroy Noosa Road (Cooroibah/Tewantin, formerly Teewah) as well as the greater Tewantin area.

LEAVE NOW: Tarome bushfire as at 4.30am Sat 9 Nov

Bushfire warning level: WATCH AND ACT

QFES advises there is a bushfire in Tarome and conditions are getting worse.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

As at 4.30am a large unpredictable fire is burning on the western side of Tarome Road. It is travelling in a northerly direction towards Merlehan Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community and surrounding properties.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.