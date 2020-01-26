FULL LIST: Queensland’s Australia Day honours list announced

COUNTRY music star Keith Urban, cricket legend Ian Healy and top judge Catherine Holmes head the list of high-profile Queenslanders honoured in the Australia Day awards.

But dozens have also been recognised for everything from feats in the arts to helping the homeless.

Keith Urban feels like one of the ‘lucky ones’.

Healy and Urban received the Order of Australia Medal (AO), while Chief Justice Holmes was the only Queenslander, and one of just five Aussies, to receive the highest award - a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC).

Urban, who was raised in Caboolture and now lives in the US with actor wife Nicole Kidman, was recognised for his musical achievements and charity efforts.

His home burnt down when he was 10, prompting help from the Red Cross, and Urban and Kidman donated $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services for bushfire relief.

The four-time Grammy winner said receiving the Australia Day honour was "deeply humbling".

Ian Healy is ‘very satisfied’ with his honour. Picture: Jamie Hanson

"I feel like one of the lucky ones, to have found my passion for music so early on and experience first-hand the importance of giving back," he said.

"I thank everyone that made this possible. I am truly moved."

Healy, who played 119 Tests as Australia's longest serving wicketkeeper, said receiving the AO was not quite as euphoric as winning the Ashes but "very satisfying".

He said he was especially proud his 20 years of charity work with Aspirations4Kids in Sport (previously the Queensland School Sport Foundation) was recognised.

"We raise money to enable a talented kid to take their next step in sport," he said.

"The qualities of sport are unteachable, and these kids have got them, even under adversity."

Chief Justice Holmes was appointed an AC for her eminent service to the judiciary and to criminal, administrative and mental health law, as well as to the Queensland community.

A founding member of the Women's Legal Service, Justice Holmes led the inquiry into Queensland's 2010-11 floods disaster and was counsel assisting the Forde Inquiry into child abuse in the 1990s.

Another leading judge, Sarah Bradley, was honoured with an AO for distinguished service to the law, judiciary and women in the legal profession.

Drag queen Carol "Carlotta" Spencer received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for significant services to the performing arts and LGBTIQ community.

Gold Coast business leader John Witheriff, a former Suns chairman who helped deliver the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the Glitter Strip's trams system, received an AM.

Brian and Nerida Egan, whose Charleville-based Aussie Helpers charity assists farmers doing it tough, were awarded OAMs (Medal of the Order of Australia) for their work helping rural people. Mr Egan's award will be posthumous as he died this month, aged 76.

Young Brisbane charity entrepreneurs Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett, who founded the Orange Sky Laundry service to help the homeless, received OAMs.

Lillian Bowen, the mother of retired North Queensland Cowboys star Matt Bowen and who teaches Aboriginal language, received an OAM for services to the indigenous community on Cape York.

Senior Gold Coast paramedic Cary Strong, who led the emergency evacuation of 70 residents from the Earle Haven nursing home at Nerang after it closed last year, was awarded an Ambulance Service Medal.