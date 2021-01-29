FULL LIST: When boating facility work will be carried out

Facilities like boat ramps mean a lot to Fraser Coast boaties and fishers.

For boat owner Les Apps, the ramps offer a safe place to launch his boat and also provide safe harbour to return to shore in choppy waters and wild weather.

"There's boats out nearly everyday, on weekends and holidays it gets busier … there's ten or more boats at this particular ramp (Maaroom) at the moment."

"It's very important for these facilities to be maintained regularly, Council does a good job and all along the Fraser Coast."

Fraser Coast Regional Council recently updated it's boat ramp maintenance and inspection schedule.

Servicing of the boating facilities across the region will be undertaken as near to low tide as is practicable for scheduled boat ramp cleaning and inspections.

During this time the ramp may be partially or fully closed and some delays may be experienced.

It is sometimes necessary for this schedule to be altered and the dates shown may be subject to change.

Here's the schedule for the boat ramp maintenance:

Lamington and Rowers Club Ramp: February 1, March 16, April 29, May 24, June 21, July 19, August 19, September 24, October 18, November 16, December 22 for Lamington and December 23 for Rowers.

Yengarie: February 15, March 1, April 8, May 7, June 7, July 5, August 5, September 10, October 8 and November 3.

Torquay, Gables and Gatakers: February 12, March 31, April 13, May 12, June 9, July 9, August 11, September 22, October 20, November 17 and December 6.

Toogoom and Lions Park: February 9, March 15 April 12, May 11, June 22, July 20, August 10, September 21, October 8, November 1 and December 21.

Wal's Camp and Powerhouse Park: March 11, May 26, July 21, September 6 and November 15.

Burrum Heads Rd, Ross St and Caravan Park: February 10, March 29, April 27, May 27, June 24, July 26, August 23, September 8, October 6, November 2 and December 2.

Maaroom, Boonooroo, Tuan, Poona, Tinnanbar and Petrie Park (Inspections): February 10, March 12, April 27, May 25, June 25, July 23, August 20, September 20, October 5, November 5 and December 3.

River Heads North, River Heads South and Barge: March 30, April 28, May 28, June 25, July 23, August 24, September 9 and October 7.

Beaver Rock and Granville: February 8 and 25, March 10 and 26, April 9 and 30, May 10 and 25, June 8 and 23, July 7 and 22, August 6 and 20, September 7 and 20, October 5 and 19, November 5 and 18.