FULL LIST: Where candidates will appear on the ballot paper

INCUMBENT Labor member Bruce Sanders has secured the top position on the ballot paper in the battle for the seat of Maryborough with the LNP’s Steve Coleman on top of the list in Hevery Bay.

Bruce Saunders at the Maryborough Ballot draw.

The ballot draw – which determines the order in which candidates’ names will appear on the paper locals will use to cast their vote – took place this afternoon.

In Maryborough, Informed Medical Options Party candidate Samantha Packer and

Clive Palmer’s UAP candidate Alex Sokolov will round out the top three names to appear respectively.

In Hervey Bay One Nation candidate Damian Huxham was pulled out of the hat second, followed by Labor’s Adrian Tantari.

Newly announced Maryborough candidate River Body was present at the draw he is running for the Legalise Cannabis Qld Party.

He said he was pleased with the result because being second last was “better than being last”.

River Body at the Maryborough Ballot draw.

Mr Saunders said he was happy with his place in the draw.

LNP candidate Denis Chapman said he wasn’t worried about being in the centre of the draw.

“It doesn’t matter where you are as long as your name is on the ballot,” he said.

He said he had been happy so far with his campaign and said had been getting lots of positive feedback.

Denis Chapman at the Maryborough Ballot draw.

FULL LIST:

Hervey Bay

1. LNP – Steve Coleman

2. One Nation – Damian Huxhiam

3. Labor – Adrian Tantari

4. Animal Justice Party – Amy Byrnes

5. The Greens – Sonja Gerdsen

6. Independent – Stuart Taylor

Maryborough

1. Labor – Bruce Saunders

2. Informed Medical Options Party – Samantha Packer.

3. Clive Palmer’s UAP – Alex Sokolov

4. LNP – Denis Chapman

5. One Nation – Sharon Lohse

6. Legalise Cannabis Qld Party – River Body

7. The Greens – Craig Armstrong