Full steam ahead for popular fancy-dress fest

Time to start planning costumes - Steamfesta is back.

The unique fancy-dress festival is not only a chance to get creative with your gear, it's also a family friendly celebration of trains, gadgets and photography and includes a Steampunk picnic.

The event will be held in Maryborough's Queen's Park on Saturday, June 26 from 10am to 4pm.

At the last event in 2019 the world record for the largest Steampunk gathering was achieved with 236 attending.

For inspiration, check out the gallery from the last event here.