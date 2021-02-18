FULL WRAP: Inside Bay’s tent city community

A little tent city has popped up near Hervey Bay Community Centre.

The tent city that has popped up in Hervey Bay has attracted plenty of attention and criticism in the past few weeks.

The Chronicle has been there to cover the homelessness crisis that has unfolded on the grounds of the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, which has allowed people with no where else to go to set up temporary tents.

Tent city pops up in Hervey Bay as rental crisis continues

People are sheltering under tents near Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre as a result of the homelessness crisis in the region.

As rental properties run short, people who have never before experienced homelessness have been left with no housing options.

“Our staff are actively working with these community members to connect them with relevant services where possible, including housing,” a spokesman from the community centre said.

TENT CITY: Finding a place to call home in makeshift camp

They haven‘t been able to find a house, but for those sheltering in tents near Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, their struggles to find accommodation has led them to find a home of sorts.

The staff at the neighbourhood centre have lent their assistance to those seeking a place to stay, allowing an unlikely community to form on their doorstep.

These people have nowhere else to go.

TENT CITY: Mayor speaks on increasingly visible social issue

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour has spoken about the tent city which has grown behind the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

“Homelessness effects every single community in the world, I used to run the youth homeless shelter here on the Fraser Coast,” he said.

“I know about homelessness, I know there are many different causes and each story is unique.

Michael Lynch with his tent and his dog Bolt, the "best dog in the world".

‘Tent city’ resident jailed for assaults, property offences

A member of Hervey Bay‘s homeless tent city community has been sentenced to jail time after facing court over two separate assaults.

Michael David Lynch, 48, pleaded guilty in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault as well as property offences.

Lynch had spent two days in custody after an incident that occurred at the tent city near the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre earlier this week.