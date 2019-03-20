Menu
A scene from Toy Story 4.
Toy Story 4 full-length trailer drops

20th Mar 2019 9:00 AM

Disney Pixar have today released the first full-length trailer for the fourth instalment in the Toy Story series.

Soundtracked by the Beach Boys classic God Only Knows, the trailer gives fans a proper look at the newest character in the franchise, the lovably homemade toy 'Forky', who becomes the most important toy to Buzz and Woody's child owner Bonnie.

Woody tells the other toys that Forky must be protected at all costs - but, during a road trip, their new cutlery-based friend has an identity crisis and makes a bid for freedom, with Woody following in hot pursuit.

Meet Forky.
Meet Forky.

It's up to the rest of the toys to find them and return them to safety.

The full-length trailer comes after last November's teaser, which introduced fans to Forky mid-existential crisis: "I DON'T BELONG HERE!" he screamed.

Toy Story 4 is set for cinema release on June 21.

